‘Red Table Talk’ Preview: Carrie-Anne Moss Tears Up Over Willow’s Praise Of Trinity In ‘The Matrix’

Willow Smith makes Carrie-Anne Moss tear up when she says she ‘always’ wanted to ‘be Trinity’ after watching ‘The Matrix’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Red Table Talk’s 100th episode.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reunite with Jada Pinkett Smith for a special Matrix reunion during the 100th episode of Red Table Talk on December 15. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Keanu and Carrie-Anne sit down with Jada, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith to talk about the movie’s impact. Willow admits that Carrie-Anne’s character was a major inspiration for her.

“Over the pandemic, I watched the first Matrix again, and I was just boo-hoo crying. Like Notebook boo-hoo crying,” Willow says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “I was like, this is so real. It hit me different at an older age. Like, I just always wanted to be Trinity.” Jada adds, “Who doesn’t?”

Carrie-Anne wipes a tear away from her eye after hearing Willow’s words. Willow notes that Trinity is a “beautiful” and “strong” female character. Jada tells Carrie-Anne that she brings a “vulnerable strength along with that no-nonsense strength as well. That’s a quality I have yet to see anywhere else. I’ve always loved that about you.”

During Red Table Talk’s 100th episode, Priyanka Chopra will also be joining the Matrix reunion. She stars as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections. In the episode, Keanu will reveal what makes him happy, Carrie-Anne admits what changed her life, and Priyanka has a burning question for her co-stars.

Jada will be reuniting onscreen with Keanu and Carrie-Anne in The Matrix Resurrections, the highly-anticipated sequel to The Matrix Revolutions. Jada will reprise the role of Niobe. Keanu and Carrie-Anne are back as Neo and Trinity. The film also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The movie will be released in theaters on December 22 and also be available on HBO Max for one month. The 100th episode of Red Table Talk will premiere on December 15 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.