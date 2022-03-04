Larsa Pippen Reveals What Plastic Surgery She’s Had & Whether It Includes A Butt Lift

Larsa Pippen is speaking to plastic surgery rumors, dispelling the idea she’s had any work done on her derrière.

“I’ve had my nose done. I’ve had my lips done. And that’s basically it,” Larsa Pippen, 47, told Andy Cohen, 53, during the Real Housewives of Miami season 4 reunion. The reality star also admitted to having her breasts augmented, but vehemently denied getting anything close to a Brazilian butt lift, chalking up her curvaceous shape to hard work in the gym.

“I literally work out seven days a week,” Larsa told Andy, explaining that her voluptuous figure was the result of weight and muscle gain. “If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds,” she explained. “I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed. My body’s tight because I work out.”

Although the Chicago native denied getting any booty work done, she said she was not against getting plastic surgery and was open to doing whatever made her feel her best.

“I feel like I’m very progressive. I’m into trends and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I’m willing to do. I’m that person,” she shared. “I’m very happy with the way I look.”

Fans — and her fellow housewives — continue to draw comparisons of Larsa’s look to her former BFF Kim Kardashian, who’s also received speculation in the past about her large behind.

Although Larsa and Kim used to be super close, they notably fell out over the past few years. On the show, Larsa explained she and Kim faced an abrupt end to their friendship due to her knowing “too much” about Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West‘s drama.

“I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship,” the mother-of-four explained during a confessional. “I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”