Kim Kardashian Rocks Hot Pink Bodysuit In Bed & Eats Cereal After Returning From Fashion Week 

Hot pink Kim Kardashian! The reality star cozied up in a SKIMS bodysuit in a recent Instagram, showing off her curves as she ate cereal in bed.

Kim Kardashian is hot hot hot in pink! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a slew of sexy Instagram photos on Friday, looking forward to getting cozy for the weekend. “Selfies 🤳🏼and cereal 🥣 kinda night,” the mom-of-four captioned the post, which showed her in a pink SKIMS bodysuit with shorts, eating cereal in bed and looking awfully comfy in the process!

The reality star was likely all smiles due to her recent legally single status Instagram official! In addition to the legal status, the SKIMS founder officially took the “West” off her profile on March 3. Not only is she no longer Kim Kardashian West on social media, but a judge granted her request to become legally single and officially remove her ex-husband Kanye West‘s name from her own.

Ye had his own reaction to the court ruling, initially denying her request to become single. After the ruling, he was spotted making an intense phone call outside of the Four Seasons in Miami Beach. He had also uploaded a music video for his song “Eazy” during which an animated version of him carried Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s dead body and decapitated head.

It’s safe to say the newfound Hulu star was not thrilled about the disturbing video. “Kim and her entire family are absolutely disgusted by it. Kanye reaffirmed to the world why Kim left him and why she is better off without that dark cloud hanging over her,” a source close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Although Kim was rightfully put off by the video, she was still staying close to her new beau, as the pair was spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday night by a couple of fans who happened to run into the couple in the hallway of the establishment. Blogger Casey Messer shared an Instagram reel on March 2, showing she and her pals bumping into the famous lovebirds.