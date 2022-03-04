Cheat Codes Invites Ed Sheeran To Collab Ahead Of Their NoCap Livestream Concert

As music maestros Cheat Codes prep for their livestream extravaganza, the group tells HollywoodLife what fans can expect and how ‘stoked’ they were to see Ed Sheeran rock out with Bring Me The Horizon.

Worlds collided at the 2022 BRIT Awards, and Cheat Codes were cheering all the way. As Ed Sheeran teamed up with Oli Sykes and Bring Me The Horizon for a rock version of “Bad Habits,” Cheat Codes – KEVI, Trevor Dahl, and Matthew Russell – watched as Oli, who collaborated with the band on 2021’s Hellraisers, Part 2, was introduced to a whole new audience. “We’re just such fans of Oli and Ed that we were so stoked to see that happen,” the band tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview over email. “Working with Oli was a dream come true, and we want to see both guys on the biggest stages possible.”

It’s harder to get bigger than Ed Sheeran, who recently had Taylor Swift remix one of his songs. Now, if Ed were to pick one of the many Cheat Codes songs from the two chapters of their Hellraisers trilogy – say, maybe for a performance at the band’s upcoming NoCap Livestream concert on March 10 – which song would Cheat Codes want Ed to pick? They’re…up for anything. “Ed Sheeran wants to hop on any record-he’s more than welcome to!” the band magnanimously tells HollywoodLife. During the EXCLUSIVE interview, they also shared what it’s like getting back on the road, what fans might get on Hellraisers, Part 3, and more.

HollywoodLife: You’re currently wrapping up your Hellraisers tour and prepping for your NoCap Livestream extravaganza on March 10. How has it been starting this year with a tour?

Cheat Codes: It’s really been a dream come true. We’ve been wanting to take our show and incorporate instrumentation and hop on a bus and tour the show…really since we began the project.

Does it feel like the world is returning to a sense of normalcy? Or has this tour been a way to see how things will be like, post-pandemic?

It really does. It is surreal to see so many smiling faces in the crowd. We’re really blessed to be able to be part of the return of live music.

What would you say has been the biggest surprise – good or bad – about this tour?

How much snow there is!! We have been spoiled living in LA. We’ve been chased by snowstorms pretty much every week.

How has going out on the road influenced what you are doing for the NoCap Hellraisers Stream Experience? Anything you can share about that?

We can’t share too much-but being able to be on the road and criss-crossing with some of our best friends on tour has led to some fun cameos. You’ll have to tune in to see who we crossed paths with for the NoCap stream!

It’s also been a few weeks since Ed Sheeran brought Oli Sykes and Bring Me The Horizon out on stage at the BRITs. Since you worked with Oli on “Dummy,” did y’all feel like you needed to call up Ed and say why he was copying off your homework? Or was it more a chance of being proud that BMTH was getting a little more exposure?

Follow-up, if you wanted Ed Sheeran to remix a current Cheat Codes song or guest on Hellraisers, Part 3, which would you pick?

You’ll have to wait for Part 3 to come out, but we have some amazing features. If Ed Sheeran wants to hop on any record–he’s more than welcome to!

What’s the status of the third Hellraisers installment?

We’re finalizing the third installment as we speak! We’ve released two records off of Part 3 so far, and a 3rd is coming up quickly. We can’t wait for the full album to be out in the wild for everyone to listen to.

Finally, your recent tour allowed you to reconnect with your fanbase in person. How would you describe a Cheat Codes fan from seeing all the different types of folks who come out to your concert? What are the similarities between those from Athens to Denver to Spokane?

It’s so hard to describe our fan base; because everyone comes from every walk of life. And that’s what we strive for, to bring everyone together under the love of music. It doesn’t matter if you’re a dance fan, a pop fan, an alt-rock fan, a rap fan, or even a country fan-we have something for you and want you to make a friend at one of our shows with a different musical background!