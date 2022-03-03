Khloe Kardashian Rocks Dior Crop Top While Spending The Day With Her ‘Queen’ Martha Stewart — Photos

Khloe Kardashian called Martha Stewart a ‘bad ass’ and an ‘icon’ on Instagram after the pair met up for lunch hosted by Kris Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, had lunch with a “Queen” on Wednesday, March 2. But it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth that hung out with the Good American co-founder — it was Martha Stewart, 80, and the occasion happened thanks to none other than Kris Jenner, 66. The family matriarch set up a surprise lunch between the pair that Khloe gleefully documented on Instagram. Khloe, Martha, and Kris all looked gorgeous as they posed for three selfies, followed by a shot of the trio standing together on the stairs of what seemed to be Kris’ California home.

Khloe rocked a blue Dior crop top and denim jeans for the surprise lunch. Martha, meanwhile, look elegant as always in a light-purple sweater with matching leggings and white sneakers. Kris, a.k.a. the hostess with the mostess for the day, rocked a blue suit jacket over a silver top and dark-colored pants. In her caption, Khloe gushed over her time spent with the lifestyle guru and cookbook author.

“My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48,” the reality star wrote. “Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She’s ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she’s bad ass! She is organized AF.” Khloe went on, “She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain’t no snitch. This is my kind of Queen ♥️ 👑 All Hail 👑.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars must’ve had a blast with Martha. Kris is typically pulling the strings in her famous family, so it’s no surprise she made this lunch happen. It was nice to see Khloe so happy considering all the drama that’s gone on with her ex Tristan Thompson. Although she’s been through a lot, Khloe is focused on moving on and prioritizing her personal health and her family, especially daughter True Thompson, 3.