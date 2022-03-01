Khloe Kardashian Rocks A Sexy Sports Bra & Tight Leggings During Home Workout

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself rocking her hips from side to side while standing in a full-length mirror during her gym session.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is looking fit in her latest social media video! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filmed a quick clip of herself standing in a full-length mirror in her home gym while wearing a white sports bra and light blue leggings and shared it to her Instagram story on March 1. She also wore white sneakers, had her blonde locks up and rocked her hips from side to side as she filmed herself with her phone.

The video proved the beauty is staying healthy and in shape during the last weeks of winter and she looks great! She has been showing off some epic stylish looks lately and is making headlines for doing so.

One of Khloe’s latest fashion choices included a brown leather bustier under a brown leather jacket during a night out in Malibu, CA with friends. The group enjoyed a dinner at Nobu restaurant and Khloe added matching heels and a face mask to her epic look. She also rocked long painted nails as her curly hair was down for the outing.

When Khloe’s not just getting attention for her style, she’s doing so for her lips. The beauty flaunted her plumped up lips in a few selfie pics and video she shares on Feb. 25. In them, she was pouting her mouth and wearing a gray turtleneck dress and thick hoop earrings. She also had her hair up in a high bun and sunglasses atop her head.

Khloe’s been all about sharing eye-catching photos of herself on Instagram, especially in the past few weeks. Some pics were from a Marilyn Monroe-inspired photoshoot in which she wore a strapless brown leather dress and gloves as well as a large diamond ring over her finger. She also rocked blonde curls in her hair and another pair of hoop earrings and other bling. “No pressure, no diamonds,” she cleverly captioned the memorable post.