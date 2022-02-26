Khloe Kardashian Rocks Brown Leather Bustier & Leather Coat For Glam Night Out With Friends

Khloe looked flawless in her all-leather ensemble as she enjoyed a girls’ night out at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu.

Khloe Kardashian can’t help but look her absolute best when she decides to hit the town! The 37-year-old Good American designer proved just that as she was spotted enjoying a girls’ night out on Friday (Feb. 25) at Nobu Malibu. Daring to impress, Khloe looked like she just stepped off the runway, as she wrapped her enviable figure in an all-leather ensemble.

The mother of one stole the spotlight by slipping her stunning figure into a brown leather bustier with matching leggings. Her trademark sandy blonde tresses were left naturally curly as they cascaded over her shoulders. Going virtually makeup free, Khloe allowed her natural beauty to shine. And she finished the look with a matching leather coat, a pair of designer pumps and a sleek crocodile handbag.

The outing comes after Khloe weathered the storm of another scandal by Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True. The NBA player recently fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The news caused Khloe to call off her romantic relationship with Tritan for good and to focus on the future, as a source close to the situation EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again and she is open to dating.” A second source echoed the sentiment, explaining, “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.”

Meanwhile, Tristan’s plans for co-parenting True with ex Khloe were revealed after it was announced he will be joining a new NBA team once again. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tristan is happy to be playing for the Chicago Bulls — but taking care of True will always remain a priority. “It will be a nice distraction from his personal life that has gone astray with Khloe, but he still intends to see True as much as possible.” The insider added, “Co-parenting is one thing [Tristan and Khloe] actually do right with each other. So being further away, it might actually avoid further turmoil because they will have to talk to figure out the next steps for True.”