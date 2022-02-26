See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Rocks Brown Leather Bustier & Leather Coat For Glam Night Out With Friends

Khloe Kardashian
BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner Chrome Hearts party, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Sep 2018 Wearing Alexandre Vauthier
Milan, ITALY - Kim Kardashian was pictured leaving her hotel wearing Vintage Prada that reveals lots of abs and cleavage as the reality star goes shopping in Milan after attending the Prada fashion show. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West is seen during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 Celebrities out and about at Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 23 Feb 2022
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner stuns as she steps out for dinner with Fai Khadra in Aspen. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
News Writer

Khloe looked flawless in her all-leather ensemble as she enjoyed a girls’ night out at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu.

Khloe Kardashian can’t help but look her absolute best when she decides to hit the town! The 37-year-old Good American designer proved just that as she was spotted enjoying a girls’ night out on Friday (Feb. 25) at Nobu Malibu. Daring to impress, Khloe looked like she just stepped off the runway, as she wrapped her enviable figure in an all-leather ensemble.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian stepped out in Malibu on Feb. 25, 2022. (BACKGRID)

The mother of one stole the spotlight by slipping her stunning figure into a brown leather bustier with matching leggings. Her trademark sandy blonde tresses were left naturally curly as they cascaded over her shoulders. Going virtually makeup free, Khloe allowed her natural beauty to shine. And she finished the look with a matching leather coat, a pair of designer pumps and a sleek crocodile handbag.

The outing comes after Khloe weathered the storm of another scandal by Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True. The NBA player recently fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The news caused Khloe to call off her romantic relationship with Tritan for good and to focus on the future, as a source close to the situation EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again and she is open to dating.” A second source echoed the sentiment, explaining, “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.”

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian's Sexiest Pics

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian puts on a sultry display donning all black and leather as she steps out to party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. A fight broke out outside as groups waited to get in at about 3:30 am. Shots were fired leaving three people injured with gunshot wounds. Pictured: Khloé Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick to the SNL After Party at Zero BondPictured: Khloe Kardashian,Scott DisickRef: SPL5264918 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Khloe Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner filming their new show for Hulu in West Hollywood at a furniture store. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian rocked a brown leather bustier for the girls’ night out. (BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Tristan’s plans for co-parenting True with ex Khloe were revealed after it was announced he will be joining a new NBA team once again. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tristan is happy to be playing for the Chicago Bulls — but taking care of True will always remain a priority.  “It will be a nice distraction from his personal life that has gone astray with Khloe, but he still intends to see True as much as possible.” The insider added, “Co-parenting is one thing [Tristan and Khloe] actually do right with each other. So being further away, it might actually avoid further turmoil because they will have to talk to figure out the next steps for True.”

 