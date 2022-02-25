Khloe Kardashian’s Lips Look Bigger Than Ever As She Rocks Spiked Red Nails In Sexy New Photo

Khloe Kardashian’s lips were plumped up! The reality star showed off her pout along with a dramatic red nail.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was looking more glam than ever in her latest Instagram. The reality star stunned as she showed off her plumped up lips in a new selfie post shared to her account on Friday, Feb. 25. “I rarely post in real time….. took this months ago,” she captioned the sexy throwback post. Khloe was looking flawless as she posed in her home, holding her phone with a long red claw nail. The on-trend manicure is one only Khloe could somehow rock!

The Good American designer kept the rest of her look simple with a pretty gray dress featuring a turtleneck cut and long sleeves that hugged her curves in all the right places. She accessorized with a small gray Kelly bag by Hermès and a gold hoop earring and sunglasses to elevate the ’90s inspired outfit. As always, Khloe’s makeup was on point with a lined matte nude lip, matte orange eye shadow, and cat eye liner.

“Goddess,” Kim Kardashian‘s BFF Tracy Romulus (and the CMO of SKIMS) commented. Pal Olivia Pierson also got in on the action, posting “A stunna” along with several heart eye emojis. “Your so beautiful!!!” her glam queen Ash K Holm chimed in. She can say that again!

There’s been no shortage of iconic photos on the 37-year-old’s Instagram account lately, including a Marilyn Monroe inspired photo shoot shared on Feb. 20. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a strapless brown leather dress and matching gloves, with a large diamond ring over (the same ring she curiously wore repeatedly on her engagement finger in recent months, which many believe to be a gift from ex Tristan Thompson).

“No pressure, no diamonds,” she captioned one photo in the set. The reality star rocked her blonde hued locks in cascading large curls, revealing a large diamond hoop earring to match her other bling. She once again channeled a cat eye, plumped lips and a matte shadow. Even Scott Disick was loving the Old Hollywood vibes of the shoot, posting, “Marilyn.”