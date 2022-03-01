Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks White Crop Top As She Reminisces About ‘Sunshine’ — Photo

Hailie Jade soaked up the sun in a recent post, sporting an adorable bucket hat and striking a pretty pose for her numerous Instagram followers.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, is having fun in the sun! Or, well, she’s recalling some past moments in the sun, posting a throwback shot from a past getaway where temperatures were a bit warmer than her native Michigan home. Eminem‘s daughter, 26, shared a shot of herself in a white crop top in an Instagram photo shared on March 1, pairing the look with a pair of high-waisted dark navy relaxed jeans and topping off the ’90s style with an adorable multi-colored beige bucket hat. Hailie posed on the stairs and took in the bright rays, writing, “need of sunshine,” as the reminisced about warmer weather.

Hailie has definitely been enjoying some quality time outdoors lately, as she recently posted some adorable photos with her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock as they shared a romantic escape to Palm Springs for President’s Day. The Instagram model sneaked in some snippets from the getaway, including one of her and Evan sharing a snuggle at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway on Feb. 21. Hailie also shared sweeping views of the tram experience before stopping to snap a photo overlooking the incredible view.

Hailie has been fairly active on social media in recent weeks, taking to the platform to celebrate Evan on Valentine’s Day! The 26-year-old, who has been a frequent topic in her dad’s rap songs since the late ’90s, shared a sweet sunset kiss with her partner overlooking a beach. “yesterday & everyday,” she captioned the romantic image, which racked up over 180,000 likes.

The day before, she attended the Super Bowl in Los Angeles to support her father’s Halftime Show performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson Paak! She looked stylish as usual in a moto style leather jacket and loose fitting jeans for the legendary event (and performance), where her dad rapped his Oscar winning tune “Lose Yourself.” She was also joined by her sister Alaina.