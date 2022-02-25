Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki Claps Back At Ted Cruz’s ‘Peppermint Patty’ Dig

Jen Psaki shared that she likes Peppermint Patty and didn’t find Ted Cruz’s comments comparing her to the ‘Charlie Brown’ character as an insult.

Jen Psaki proved she’s unphased by Ted Cruz’s attempt to rouse her as she clapped back at his “Peppermint Patty” diss. During a White House briefing, a reporter asked Joe Biden’s press secretary how she feels about referring to as the Charlie Brown character. “Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty. So I’m not gonna take it too offensively,” she said, then turned directly to the cameras. “Senator Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I’m a little tougher than that. But there you go.”

Ted Cruz took a moment to diss the press secretary during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. “You know Peppermint Patty deserves some love,” he prodded. However, he didn’t get the chuckles he expected as the jab was met with silence. It seems Ted will have to try better if he wants to get a rise out of her.

This isn’t the first time Psaki has been compared to a fictional character. Many Scandal fans have compared her to the character Abby Whelan, a White House press secretary who becomes chief of staff to the fictional President Fitzgerald Grant. It seems many think that Darby Stanchfield is her celebrity look-alike.

Jen also has been known to clap back when needed at a press conference. When asked if President Biden planned on keeping the Space Force instated by Donald Trump, she had a quip lined up “Wow. Space Force. It’s the plane of today,” Psaki responded, seemingly comparing the question to an earlier one about the color scheme of Air Force One. “It is an interesting question. I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is. I will find out and see if we have any update on that.”

After receiving some negative feedback about her response to the Space Force question, she issued a statement that could also be interpreted as equally shady. “We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work,” she wrote.