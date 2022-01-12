Interview

Alyssa Milano Slams ‘Jacka**’ Ted Cruz For ‘Not Caring’ About Gun Violence

Alyssa Milano, Ted Cruz
CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/Shutterstock
Actress Alyssa Milano holds out her microphone as she starts a chat while speaking at a protest outside the White House, in Washington. This is the second day in a row the group has held a protest following President Donald Trump's meetings with Russian President Vladimir PutinTrump, Washington, USA - 17 Jul 2018
Actress and Board Member of People For the American Way Alyssa Milano speaks during a protest sponsored by The League of Women Voters, People for the American Way and Declaration for American Democracy Coalition to put pressure on the Biden Administration to take action on voting rights and end the filibuster outside the White House in Washington, DC., on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.Protest Gathers Outside The White House in Support of Voting Rights, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 19 Oct 2021
Rev. Jamaal Bryant, Alyssa Milano, Jana Morgan, and Rabbi David Saperstein lead the march during a civil disobedience action for voting rights at the White House. Demonstrators are demanding that the Biden Administration take the lead on voting rights and pressure Congress to pass legislation protecting the right to vote. Specifically, they want passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and DC statehood. Voting rights activists arrested at the White House, White House, Washington, USA - 19 Oct 2021
US actress Alyssa Milano (R) listens as Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 September 2018. US President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be a US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh is in a tumultuous confirmation process as multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be SCOTUS associate justice, Washington, Dc, USA - 27 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Brazen’ star didn’t hold back when dishing on a 2019 meeting with the Texas Republican senator and imploring him for stricter gun laws.

Alyssa Milano, 49, called out Senator Ted Cruz51, while recounting a meeting she had with the Texas Republican during a Wednesday January 12 interview on The View. Alyssa said she went into the 2019 meeting trying to connect with the senator’s humanity as a gun violence prevention advocate. The actress and activist left thinking that Cruz was a “jacka**,” that did not care about preventing gun violence.

Alyssa Milano called out Ted Cruz for failing to act on gun prevention in an interview with ‘The View.’ (CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Alyssa explained that she went into the meeting, which is detailed in her book Sorry Not Sorry, with the best intentions of finding middle ground. “I feel like so often in these divisive times, we villainize people that think differently than we do, and we sometimes forget that they’re human, and I wanted to try to tap into his humanity and find common ground,” she said before revealing the heart-wrenching question that solidified her opinion of Cruz. “I looked at him in the eye, and I said, ‘How many more children, innocent children, have to die by AR-15s before you actually do something?’ And it was really that moment that I realized that he really is a jacka** and just does not care.”

Besides saying that Cruz didn’t care, Alyssa theorized that he had been paid by gun lobbyists, and she called for politicians to be more transparent in how they are funded. “He’s been completely bought. I feel like he’s been bought by the gun lobbyists, and part of me feels like we should make politicians wear sponsorship uniforms, like NASCAR drivers do. So we can see where the money is and where their allegiance lies,” she said.

Alyssa said that the senator ‘didn’t care,’ when she asked about gun violence. (MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Other than calling out Cruz, the Charmed star did admit that she felt like politicians do need to come together rather than stand on partisan lines. She explained that division isn’t going to help Americans. “I want people to understand I truly do believe that obstructionist politics will not accomplish anything for the American people and we have to figure out how to work together, because that’s what this should all be about,” she said.

 