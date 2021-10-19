See Pics

Alyssa Milano Arrested Outside The White House While Protesting For Voting Rights

Alyssa Milano
main art/embed 1: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Shutterstock
Actress Alyssa Milano holds out her microphone as she starts a chat while speaking at a protest outside the White House, in Washington. This is the second day in a row the group has held a protest following President Donald Trump's meetings with Russian President Vladimir PutinTrump, Washington, USA - 17 Jul 2018
Actress and Board Member of People For the American Way Alyssa Milano speaks during a protest sponsored by The League of Women Voters, People for the American Way and Declaration for American Democracy Coalition to put pressure on the Biden Administration to take action on voting rights and end the filibuster outside the White House in Washington, DC., on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.Protest Gathers Outside The White House in Support of Voting Rights, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 19 Oct 2021
Rev. Jamaal Bryant, Alyssa Milano, Jana Morgan, and Rabbi David Saperstein lead the march during a civil disobedience action for voting rights at the White House. Demonstrators are demanding that the Biden Administration take the lead on voting rights and pressure Congress to pass legislation protecting the right to vote. Specifically, they want passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and DC statehood. Voting rights activists arrested at the White House, White House, Washington, USA - 19 Oct 2021
US actress Alyssa Milano (R) listens as Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 September 2018. US President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be a US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh is in a tumultuous confirmation process as multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be SCOTUS associate justice, Washington, Dc, USA - 27 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Evening Writer

Alyssa Milano was arrested in Washington as she protested for voting rights and urged the Senate and the Biden administration to protect this sacred tenet of democracy.

Take to the White House! Charmed actress Alyssa Milano, 48, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 19 after attending a protest which urged political action on voting rights. The demonstration took place in front of the White House, and Alyssa reported on the matter after the fact, taking to her social media to share what went down in Washington.

“I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights,” Alyssa wrote on Twitter. “Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote[.]”

The Senate is scheduled to decide on Oct. 20 whether or not to move forward with the Freedom to Vote act. The bill, introduced by a group Democratic senators lead by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), addresses issues with the current system, including restricted access to the ballot, voter roll purges, campaign finance laws, and more. Outlined in the documentary All In: The Fight For Democracy, former Georgia representative and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams explains how these discrepancies take place across the country and encourages citizens to know their voting registration status, push congress to vote for the act, and end the filibuster — a tool the Republicans have employed to block the bill.

Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano supports voting rights at the White House, 2021 (main art/embed 1: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Shutterstock)

Alyssa has made a name for herself in the activism sphere over the past few years, recently expressing her outrage about Texas’ restrictive abortion bill. “The newest Texas abortion ban, #SB8, gives politicians, neighbors, and even strangers the right to sue those who provide — or just help patients get — abortion after 6 wks,” the star wrote on Twitter. “The time to fight for our reproductive health & rights is now!” 

Alyssa Milano & Protestors
Alyssa Milano marches on Washington with other voting rights activists. (Allison Bailey/Shutterstock)

Alyssa isn’t the only celebrity who’s taken a political stand. Actress Jane Fonda — long known for her progressive activism — was arrested for the fifth time in 2019 after protesting the White House among climate change activists. For what’s been called “Fire Drill Fridays,” the two-time Oscar winner (plus other famous faces) brought more attention to the fight against fossil fuels in an effort to combat climate change.