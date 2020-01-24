George Takei Shades Donald Trump’s Space Force Logo For Looking Just Like ‘Star Trek’ Insignia

Donald Trump has unveiled the logo for America’s new Space Force. It looks so much like the one for ‘Star Trek’s Starfleet Command that star George Takei wants ‘royalties’ from it.

President Donald Trump and the military commanders who designed the logo for our new Space Force are apparently big Star Trek fans. The symbol is nearly identical to that of Starfleet Command from the pioneering 1960’s sci-fi show. Trump proudly announced via Twitter on Jan, 24, “After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” However Star Trek’s Mr. Sulu wants some cash from the design.

Actor George Takei, who played Sulu, had plenty to say about it. He tweeted out a side by side of the two logos together and lamented, “There is nothing sacred anymore.” He also tweeted, “Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this…” The 82-year-old also made a joke about when Trump’s wife Melania, 49, was accused of plagiarizing a speech by former First Lady Michelle Obama, 55. “I feel like Melania must have had a hand in copyi–I mean, designing this,” he tweeted about the logo.

So many people thought that the Space Force logo had ripped off Starfleet Command that Star Trek became the number two trending topic in the United States. Even the word Starfleet shot to the number six position. People were losing it over the apparent rip-off. Nick Jack Pappas tweeted, @realDonaldTrump It looks like you’ll be hearing from Star Trek’s lawyers.” User Sarah Beattie added, @realDonaldTrump what the f**k is happening. you just ripped off the star trek logo. are we in a cartoon version of hell?” fwoodman tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump “Sooooo….after all your consultation with “Great Military Leaders, designers, and others”…You chose to COPY THE STAR TREK LOGO? Pathetic, as we’ve come to expect from you.”

Even politicians went after the new Space Force logo. Virginia U.S. congressional candidate Qasim Rashid pointed out, “We don’t money for public college, healthcare, SNAP, affordable housing, or clean water. But we have plenty of money to plagiarise the Star Trek logo & create Space Force to fight off the invading Klingons.” Texas U.S. congressional candidate and neuroscientist Dr. John Biggan joked, “I mean, I like Star Trek and all, but maybe not on our official military uniforms?”