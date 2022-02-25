Britney Spears Poses In Sexy Slip Dress In New Pics & Videos After Reports She’ll Write Tell-All Book

Britney Spears looked extra sexy when she rocked a cheetah print slip dress with heels & lace gloves amidst reports that she’s writing a tell-all book.

Another day, another sexy outfit from Britney Spears, who just rocked a sexy cheetah print silk dress in her latest Instagram posts. The 40-year-old singer posted a slew of photos and videos rocking the spaghetti strap mini dress while posing and rolling around on the couch.

Britney posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Here’s 9 pics as in Nine Inch Nails!!!!!” In the photos, she wore the V-neckline dress that was lined with black lace and accessorized with black lace, fingerless gloves, and sky-high heels.

In the slideshow, Britney posted photos lying on her bed and couch in a slew of different sexy poses. In some photos, she smiled for the camera, while in others she gave a sultry face.

Aside from her sexy photos, Britney posted a video of her posing for the pictures with the caption, “Posing for my pics like … !!!!! Hey … I like my new leopard print dress and this is my favorite @GwenStefani song … put them together what do you get … bibbidi bobbidi boo!!!!!! Pssss I know my captions are nerdy and lame !!!!”

This slip dress is one of the many sexy outfits Britney has been rocking lately. Just recently, Britney showed off her figure when she danced in her living room while wearing a plunging white lace bralette that revealed ample cleavage with a red bodysuit on top.

Britney seemed to be having a blast amidst reports that she signed a $15 million book deal that will reportedly be a tell-all about her conservatorship, according to Page Six. According to the outlet, Simon & Schuster has landed the deal and the book will detail all aspects of her life.