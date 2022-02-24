Tweets

The Weeknd Apologizes for Poorly Timed Tweet Amid Ukraine Crisis: ‘I Pray For Everyone’s Safety’

The Weeknd
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
NOVEMBER 25th 2020: The Weeknd accuses the Grammy Awards and the Recording Academy of being corrupt after failing to receive Grammy Award nominations for his album "After Hours" or his single "Blinding Lights". He and his management team contend that because he had agreed to perform during the 2021 Superbowl - and could therefore not also perform during the Grammy Awards Show - he was excluded for consideration for any Grammy Awards. - File Photo by: zz/DP/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx 2017 5/1/17 The Weeknd at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala - "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" held on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (NYC)
The Weeknd 'Uncut Gems' film premiere, Arrivals, Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019 Wearing Gucci
The Weeknd 'Uncut Gems' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 09 Sep 2019
The Weeknd - Abel Makkonen Tesfaye 51st Festival d'ete de Quebec, Quebec City, Canada - 06 Jul 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Senior Reporter

The Weeknd apologized for an insensitive tweet amid Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s devastating attack on Ukraine.

The Weeknd apologized just two hours after the “horrible timing” of his latest tweet amid the Russian attacks in Ukraine. The 32-year-old “Blinding Lights” singer took to Twitter on Feb. 23 and sent a message of support as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues the country’s assaults on Ukraine.

Shortly after the Grammy Award-winner took to social media and tweeted, “LET’S GOOOOOOOO,” just as Russia began bombing Ukraine he retracted his post. “unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety [sic],” The Weeknd wrote along with a praying hands emoji.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd apologized for an insensitive tweet amid the Ukraine crisis. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Although the Toronto native is going to pause on revealing his big announcement, many fans think he could be teasing the upcoming HBO show he’s producing. He released his Dawn FM album on Jan. 7 and he has an Amazon Prime Video music special set to drop on Feb. 26.

After The Weeknd shared his initial tweet, fans flocked to the comments section to express their feelings amid the devastating attacks on Ukraine. “Horrible timing, king, horrible timing,” one follower commented. “At a time like this??” another tweeted. “I mean, not the best timing,” one fan responded.

Numerous celebrities have taken to social media with messages of prayer and support as Russia continues launching their attack on Ukraine. Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy42, shared two heartbreaking videos as he mourned the assaults in his home country as he filmed in the capitol city of Kyiv. Tearing up, he said that he wanted to go home, as he got choked up for his friends and family who couldn’t leave as easily as he could.

He explained how he wanted to be with his family, but that escaping Kyiv would be more difficult for some of his loved ones still there. “I’m getting really emotional. It’s been a little difficult,” he said. “I stay strong, and I don’t show it, but I want to go back home, and I realize that I have the way to. I realize that I have a different passport, and my family’s far away, and what I’m realizing is that my friends whose kids are here, and whose moms, dads are here, and elderly people are here. They can’t just escape.”