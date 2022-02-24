The Weeknd Apologizes for Poorly Timed Tweet Amid Ukraine Crisis: ‘I Pray For Everyone’s Safety’

The Weeknd apologized for an insensitive tweet amid Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s devastating attack on Ukraine.

The Weeknd apologized just two hours after the “horrible timing” of his latest tweet amid the Russian attacks in Ukraine. The 32-year-old “Blinding Lights” singer took to Twitter on Feb. 23 and sent a message of support as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues the country’s assaults on Ukraine.

Shortly after the Grammy Award-winner took to social media and tweeted, “LET’S GOOOOOOOO,” just as Russia began bombing Ukraine he retracted his post. “unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety [sic],” The Weeknd wrote along with a praying hands emoji.

Although the Toronto native is going to pause on revealing his big announcement, many fans think he could be teasing the upcoming HBO show he’s producing. He released his Dawn FM album on Jan. 7 and he has an Amazon Prime Video music special set to drop on Feb. 26.

After The Weeknd shared his initial tweet, fans flocked to the comments section to express their feelings amid the devastating attacks on Ukraine. “Horrible timing, king, horrible timing,” one follower commented. “At a time like this??” another tweeted. “I mean, not the best timing,” one fan responded.

Numerous celebrities have taken to social media with messages of prayer and support as Russia continues launching their attack on Ukraine. Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 42, shared two heartbreaking videos as he mourned the assaults in his home country as he filmed in the capitol city of Kyiv. Tearing up, he said that he wanted to go home, as he got choked up for his friends and family who couldn’t leave as easily as he could.

He explained how he wanted to be with his family, but that escaping Kyiv would be more difficult for some of his loved ones still there. “I’m getting really emotional. It’s been a little difficult,” he said. “I stay strong, and I don’t show it, but I want to go back home, and I realize that I have the way to. I realize that I have a different passport, and my family’s far away, and what I’m realizing is that my friends whose kids are here, and whose moms, dads are here, and elderly people are here. They can’t just escape.”