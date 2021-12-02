Videos

YK Osiris Gives Fans An Intimate Tour Of Drake’s $100 Million Toronto Mansion — Watch

yk osiris, drake
DFree/Thaddaeus McAdams/Shutterstock
Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Hollywood, CA - Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event. Although Drake was surrounded by his entourage and the mystery women snuck in alone the two were said to have been linked at the event in Hollywood.Pictured: DrakeBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
News Writer

Drake’s mansion in the upscale Bridle Path neighborhood features an NBA-worthy basketball court, trophy room, and more lavish features.

YK Osiris offered fans a glimpse into Drake’s $100 million mansion in his native Toronto, Canada. The singer, real name Osiris Williams, 23, could not contain his awe as he documented rooms from the lavish estate, referred to as The Embassy by the Canadian rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, 35, and his friends, sharing the tour on Instagram Story on Dec. 1.

A spacious basketball court, a trophy room filled with Grammys and other accolades, and a high-tech toilet were featured in the tour. In one video, the rapper walked through a dark room flanked by gold and transparent trophy stands. “This is what you call fucking greatness man,” YK Osiris said in the video. “This what I look up to.”

In another clip, the “Valentine” singer was perplexed by a jet black toilet operated via Bluetooth. “This shit is crazy,” YK Osiris said as he fidgeted with the buttons on a screen. The bathroom is decked out in whimsical banana leaf wallpaper in shades of green.

Later, he enjoyed some basketball in the in-mansion court with flooring that had “OVO,” Drake’s record label, on it.

In one of the living spaces, the Canadian rapper has the album art for his 2013 album “Nothing Was the Same” in a gold frame hung over a gray couch.

On Dec. 2, the singer shared another video from the kitchen on Instagram as he chatted with Drake about clearing some debt.

According to various reports, Drake purchased the property in 2018 for $6.7 million, buying a plot of land in the upscale Bridle Path neighborhood. The Grammy winner renovated and designed the space, enlisting luxury architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli to elevate the space, making its value now at around $100 million.

At 50,000 square feet, the home takes design cues from Beaux-Arts architecture, featuring luxe black and white marble and gold features, according to a profile of the sprawling property published in Architectural Digest last April. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years,” Drake told the magazine.

“I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” he continued. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.” Ferris added, “In form, materials, and execution, the structure is a proper 19th-century limestone mansion. But the exterior profiles are more minimal and the lines are a bit cleaner. This isn’t stucco, paint, and fake gold. That’s not what Drake wanted, and that’s not what I do.”