AnnaLynne McCord Confuses Fans With Bizarre Poem For Vladimir Putin In Viral Video: ‘Cringe’

As Russia began its invasion into Ukraine, AnnaLynne McCord read a poem for Russian President Vladimir Putin that was so odd, fans longed for the days of Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ cover.

AnnaLynne McCord‘s heart was in the right place with the message she posted in the early hours of Thursday (Feb. 24), but the results were still very unusual. “Dead President Vladimir Putin. I’m so sorry I was not your mother,” AnnaLynne, 34, said to the 69-year-old Russian politician. “If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light.” From there, judging by the awkward punctuation and rhyme scheme, AnnaLynne reads off a poem for Putin. “If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. So much laughter and joy. Nothing would harm. I can’t imagine the stain. The soul-stealing pain. That the little boy, you must have seen. And believed. As the formulation of thought quickly thought…”

“If I was your mother, if the world was cold, I’d have died to make you warm…” said the Nip/Tuck and 90210 actress. “Perhaps the torture of unwrit youth would not within your heart imbue ascription to such fealty against that world that seemed so cruel. Perhaps you would hold dear human life, and on this night, instead of Mother Russia, you would call me. And I would set your mind quite free with the love that only a mother can give.”

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

The gestured failed to win over fans. “Just sing ‘imagine‘ next time. It’s easier than whatever this is,” said one fan, referencing the Gal Gadot-led celebrity-filled acapella rendition of John Lennon’s song that was released in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others posted screenshots of them googling “can you die of cringe.” “Gal Gadot walked so Vanessa Hudgens could run so AnnaLynne McCord could….do whatever the hell this is.”

the only thing that could make this even richer is if annalynne had been in death on the nile too — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) February 24, 2022

AnnaLynne McCord ain't get this much attention since Excision. — Ahmed/NFT this Lakers season (@big_business_) February 24, 2022

you’re all going to feel terrible when annalynne mccord wins the nobel peace prize for talking putin into withdrawing — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 24, 2022

AnnaLynne did have her defenders. “I know pointing out celeb cringe is cathartic and makes media people feel good, but AnnaLynne McCord suffers from [Dissociative Identity Disorder and intense PTSD from being abused and sexually exploited since childhood,” Ryan Houlihan tweeted. “Her poem or whatever is indeed a horrible look, but maybe we can cut her a little slack??”

AnnaLynne revealed the diagnosis in April 2021, per Self. “I had definitive splits. In my history, you see me just show up with a black wig and a new personality,” she said in the interview. “Being an actress, all of my roles were splits. … I played a very cerebral, disturbed, strange little girl that was very close to who I feel I am on the inside, I wrapped that film at 2 a.m. on a Tuesday and had to be happy, crazy Beverly Hills blonde bombshell on Wednesday at noon.”

In 2016, she spoke with PEOPLE about the sexual assault she suffered when she was just 18. “Someone makes one decision one night, and it changes the rest of your life,” she said. “You don’t forget.”