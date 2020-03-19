Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Zoe Kravitz and more popped up in this epic homemade music video to the classic John Lennon tune, and it’s just what we needed!



Gal Gadot, 34, just posted the most uplifting video! The Wonder Woman actress called up a few of her famous friends — including Sia and Jimmy Fallon — to sing along to the late John Lennon‘s iconic song “Imagine” and it’s the best thing we’ve seen all day. “Hey guys, day 6 in self quarantine and I gotta say that these few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” she began speaking in the video shared on Wednesday, Mar. 18. “You know, this virus has affected the entire world — everyone — it doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, we’re all in this together. I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet on his balcony to all the other people who were locked in their homes. And he was playing ‘Imagine’ and there was something so powerful and pure about this video, and it goes like this,” she continued.

She then began singing the legendary opening line to the song, “Imagine there’s no heaven.” Gal looked so gorgeous as she appeared to be make-up free and rocked a cozy burgundy turtleneck, with her dark hair framing her face. In the next bit, Kristin Wiig appeared — outside for some fresh air — followed by celebrities like Sarah Silverman, Jamie Dornan and James Marsden! Sarah totally cracked us up as she tried to hit the high note in the line, “Imagine all the people” and didn’t quite hit the mark. Jimmy Fallon — also out for a sunny walk — and Amy Adams, on the other hand, sounded were totally on point.

“We are in this together, we will get through it together,” Gal began the caption to the three-minute video. “Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤,” she continued, adding “All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne.”

While most were outside and enjoying a breath of fresh air, others were inside like Will Ferrell. The comedian definitely looked like he was in quarantine mode with his frizzy hair and beard! January Jones took note of Will in the comments, and seemed to be laughing right along with us. “Omg Will Ferrell Hahahaha, he better keep that hair. So beautiful all of you ❤️” she commented. Other celebs who made an appearance included Eddie Benjamin, Natalie Portman, Cara Delevingne, Norah Jones and more!