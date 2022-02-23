Watch

Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Matt Is ‘So Angry’ At Alec Baldwin For Not Taking Responsibility For Her Death

Halyna Hutchins Artists for Peace and Justice party, 70th Cannes Film Festival, France - 22 May 2017
Candles are placed next to a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil in her honor in Albuquerque, N.M. . Hutchins was fatally shot on Thursday, Oct. 21, after an assistant director unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use on the set of a Western filmed in Santa Fe, N.M Prop Firearm Movie Set, Albuquerque, United States - 23 Oct 2021
Woman, who did not want to give her name, places a flower bouquet at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., . An assistant director unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of a Western, court records released Friday show Prop Firearm Movie Set, Santa Fe, United States - 23 Oct 2021
Halyna Hutchins, Pollyanna McIntosh Prime Video Blue Room, SXSW Festival, Austin, USA - 10 Mar 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Matt Hutchings, husband of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was fatally shot on the set of ‘Rust,’ is speaking out against the perceived injustices of the situation.

Speaking out for the first time since his late wife Halyna Hutchinson-set death via an accidentally discharged prop gun, Matt Hutchins is admitting he’s “so angry” at how the situation was handled, or, really, not properly handled. In a TODAY show interview airing Thursday Feb. 24, Matt spoke with Hoda Kotb about the tragedy and also Alec Baldwin‘s involvement in the incident, recalling the actor’s Dec. 2021 interview with ABC News and his insistence he “didn’t pull the trigger,” absolving himself of all responsibility.

“I just felt so angry,” Matt, who shares 9-year-old son Andros with Halyna, said in a promotional clip released by Today“I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

During that December interview, Alec recalled the moment the shooting occurred. “[Halyna’s] guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle. … I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off.”

Matt then responded to the story, saying, “The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me.” He then continued to Hoda, adding, “Gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties.”

Related Gallery

Alec Baldwin -- Photos Of The Actor

Alec Baldwin watches play between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021
Alec Baldwin participates in the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre, in Beverly Hills, CalifComedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin - Show, Beverly Hills, USA - 07 Sep 2019
Alec Baldwin, Amanda Pohl. Actor Alec Baldwin, right, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, left, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11 in her neighborhood in Midlothian, Va., . Baldwin campaigned for several candidates around the stateVirginia Election Alec Baldwin, Midlothian, USA - 22 Oct 2019

halyna hutchins
Halyna Hutchins (Shutterstock).

Matt went on to condemn the behavior of Alec, saying, “Hearing him blame Halyna in the interview and shift responsibility to others and seeing him cry about it I just feel like … are we really supposed to feel bad about you, Mr. Baldwin?”

“Mr. Baldwin and others were responsible and are responsible for safety on the job site,” lawyer Brian Panish stated in a press conference at the time.