Cameron Diaz Spotted Wearing A Foot Brace In Rare Outing In Beverly Hills — Photo

The ‘Vanilla Sky’ actress had a boot on her foot that blended in with her almost entirely black outfit while in Beverly Hills.

Cameron Diaz seems like she may have injured her foot! The 49-year-old actress and Avaline wine founder was spotted wearing a foot brace on Monday February 21, while she was out and about in Los Angeles. Despite the boot, it looked like Cameron was walking okay and wasn’t hindered by her injury, as she walked through a parking lot with a drink in hand, as she ran some errands.

The boot perfectly matched Cameron’s casual black outfit. The Bad Teacher star looked comfy in a pair of sweatpants and a crewneck sweater. She completed the outfit with a matching face mask, and she had her glasses on top of her head, while she was staying busy. On the opposite foot to the leg brace, she sported a pink sneaker. Hopefully Cameron’s leg or foot recovers soon!

Public sightings of Cameron have been relatively rare since the actress stepped away from acting in 2014. Cameron and her husband Benji Madden, 42, were spotted out shopping together, as they kept a low profile in early January. The Charlie’s Angel star opened up about her decision to leave the acting world in an August 2021 interview with Kevin Hart for his Hart to Heart podcast. “Different parts of my life, whether it was my home, or every aspect – from finances, or just the management of me as a human being, not me as ‘Cameron Diaz,’” she told the comic. “But for my personal spiritual self, I was realizing it was that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn’t enough.”

While she may not be a fixture on the big screen anymore, Cameron has definitely kept many of her friends from the entertainment business close. She posed for a selfie with her friend of 30 years Drew Barrymore when she appeared on her Charlie’s Angels co-star’s talk show back in September. While she assured her fans to never say never, Cameron did admit that it was unlikely for her to take on a role anytime soon during an interview on the Quarantined With Bruce podcast in February 2021. “I couldn’t imagine being a mom now where I’m at as a mother, with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child,” she said.