Cameron Diaz & Drew Barrymore Reunite & Snuggle Up In New Selfie Celebrating Over 30 Years Of Being ‘Besties’

Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz
Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock
Drew Barrymore arrives at the LA Premiere of "Santa Clarita Diet" Season 3 at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Six-year-old actress Drew Barrymore, a granddaughter of famed actor John Barrymore, Sr. and co-star in the hit film "E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial," is seen in 1982. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)
Drew Barrymore, center, Henry Thomas, left, and Robert Macnaughton, the young stars of Steven Spielberg's movie "E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial," pose with their People's Choice award after the movie was named favorite Motion Picture at the 9th annual People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Ca., on March 17, 1983. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Actress Drew Barrymore, center, with Sharon Stone, at left, and Allen Garfield at Hollywood screening of "Irreconcilable Differences" on September 24, 1984. (AP Photo/Scott Harms) View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Longtime besties Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore posed for a cute selfie as Cameron made an appearance on Drew’s talk show.

Get yourself a best friend like Drew Barrymore, 46, has done with Cameron Diaz, 49. As fans know, the two stars have been best friends for a long, long time, even before they starred in the 2000 hit film Charlie’s Angels. And once again, their friendship warmed the hearts of many when they reunited for an adorable selfie during Cameron’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, Sept. 15, See Drew and Cameron’s adorable selfie HERE.

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California on May 1, 2019 (Photo: Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock)

Drew and Cameron looked so happy to be together again. Drew, whose talk show has just entered its second season, lightly rested her head on her bestie’s shoulder, as the pair gave soft smiles to the camera. Both women looked stunning in the pic: Drew dressed in a red floral dress, while Cameron suited up in a black shirt and pants. Drew captioned the selfie, “Bestie hour with my bestie poo poo!!” and tagged both Cameron and her talk show.

But that wasn’t the only snapshot taken of Drew and Cameron during Wednesday’s reunion. The Hollywood besties, as well as Drew’s co-host Ross Matthews, performed some Charlie’s Angels-esque poses (where’s Lucy Liu when you need her!) for a full body photo on the set of her talk show. The snap was shared to Instagram by The Drew Barrymore Show, and teased Cameron’s appearance on the show. “Tune in TODAY for #BestieHour with Drew’s BFF @camerondiaz,” the caption read.

Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz
Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz at Coachella Music Festival in California on April 28, 2007 (Photo: London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

Drew and Cameron have gushed over their friendship many times before. When the two did an Instagram Live cooking session back in May 2021, they revealed that their friendship spans over three decades now. “We met when I was 14 and she was 16,” Drew said. “I was working at a coffee house and she was a junior model.” The Never Been Kissed actress went on to sweetly call Cameron — who has since retired from acting — her “sistie,” a combination of her bestie and her sister. “We’ve experienced birth, life, death, marriage, divorce—highs and lows, work, boyfriends, friends, travel—there is nothing we haven’t done together,” Drew added.