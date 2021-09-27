Listen

Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She’s Not Attracted To Husband Benji Madden’s Twin

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden
SplashNews
EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz & hubby Benji Madden make a rare public appearance as they wait around for a table at Sugarfish sushi in Beverly Hills. 11 Jul 2019 Pictured: Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA464459_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Apr 2018 WEARING JENNY PACKHAM SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *8613781ag AND TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz & hubby Benji Madden make a rare public appearance as they wait around for a table at Sugarfish sushi in Beverly Hills. 11 Jul 2019 Pictured: Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA464459_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden out and about, Los Angeles, America - 28 Oct 2015 Cameron Diaz bring husband Benji Madden along while getting her hair done at Meche Salon View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Cameron Diaz gushed over the first time she met Benji Madden and admitted it was through his brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie, in a new podcast interview.

Cameron Diaz, 49, is looking back on the first time she met her husband Benji Madden, 42, and revealing she doesn’t think he’s anything like his twin brother Joel Madden, 42, despite their similar physical appearance. The actress said she was actually introduced to the Good Charlotte rocker by Joel, who is also his bandmate, and Joel’s wife Nicole Richie, 40, during an interview on the latest episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast.

“I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” she explained.

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

“I was like, ‘How come I didn’t see him before?'” Cameron continued before her business partner, Katherine Power, who was also a guest on the podcast, replied, “Which is funny because you saw his twin brother.”

“They’re not the same, they’re so different,” Cameron responded. “Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different obviously.”

Joel Madden, Benji Madden
Joel Madden and Benji Madden pose together for a photo. (Shutterstock)
She then went on to further explain how it was the moment she met Benji. “I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before’,” she said. “But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life’.”
Cameron’s comments about Benji come after six years after they got married. They went on to welcome their daughter Raddix Madden in Dec. 2019 and although they tend to keep their romance private, they sometimes share sweet posts on Instagram. One of the most recent ones shared by Benji was in tribute to his wife on her 49th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Wife,” he wrote alongside a photo of artwork. “You are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you ❤️🙏 what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue — hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you ❤️🙏🎉 @camerondiaz.”