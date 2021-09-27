Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She’s Not Attracted To Husband Benji Madden’s Twin

Cameron Diaz gushed over the first time she met Benji Madden and admitted it was through his brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie, in a new podcast interview.

Cameron Diaz, 49, is looking back on the first time she met her husband Benji Madden, 42, and revealing she doesn’t think he’s anything like his twin brother Joel Madden, 42, despite their similar physical appearance. The actress said she was actually introduced to the Good Charlotte rocker by Joel, who is also his bandmate, and Joel’s wife Nicole Richie, 40, during an interview on the latest episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast.

“I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” she explained.

“I was like, ‘How come I didn’t see him before?'” Cameron continued before her business partner, Katherine Power, who was also a guest on the podcast, replied, “Which is funny because you saw his twin brother.”

“They’re not the same, they’re so different,” Cameron responded. “Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different obviously.” She then went on to further explain how it was the moment she met Benji. “I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before’,” she said. “But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life’.”