Kyle Rittenhouse Threatens to Sue Whoopi Goldberg for Calling Him a Murderer

Whoopi Goldberg, Kyle Rittenhouse
Ross D Franklin/AP/AFFI/Shutterstock
Whoopi Goldberg in the front rowFenty Puma by Rihanna show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2017
American actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, ItalyPirelli Calendar, Verona, Italy - 03 Dec 2019
Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre, in New York"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2018
View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
With the announcement of his new Media Accountability Project, Kyle Rittenhouse announced that he’s taking legal action against celebrities who called him a murderer after he was acquitted for shooting two people in Kenosha.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, is planning on suing Whoopi Goldberg, 66. The teenager, who gained notoriety after he shot three protestors during June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, announced plans to take legal action against a variety of people. He included The View moderator, because he said that she called him a “murderer” after he was acquitted from homicide charges during his trial in December 2021.

Kyle shared that he planned to try to sue Whoopi during an appearance on Tucker Carlson‘s Fox News show on Monday February 21, where he also announced his foundation The Media Accountability Project.  “Right now we’re looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, [and] athletes. Whoopi Goldberg’s on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that,” he said. Besides Whoopi, Kyle also said he planned to try to sue The Young Turks creator and commentator Cenk Uygur. “He called me a murderer before verdict and continues to call me a murderer,” he said.

Other than Whoopi and Cenk, Kyle also shared plans to take action against those who accused him of being a white supremacist following the shooting. “We’re going to hold everybody who lied about me accountable, such as everybody who’s lied, called me a white supremacist. They’re all going to be held accountable, and we’re going to handle them in a court room,” he told Tucker.

HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Whoopi Goldberg for comment.

Kyle Rittenhouse announced plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg after she called him a ‘murderer’ after he was acquitted. (Ross D Franklin/AP/AFFI/Shutterstock)

Kyle was found not guilty on all charges following his trial in November 2021, after his legal team had successfully argued that he’d acted in self-defense. After the trial, many stars, including Whoopi’s frequent guest co-host on The View Ana Navarro, tweeted their reactions to the verdict. Ana had said that it was a “stark reminder of inequity,” comparing Kyle’s verdict to Tamir Rice’s death at 12-years-old.

Shortly after Kyle was found not guilty, the teen went on a show for conservative network BlazeTV and called out LeBron James over a tweet that NBA star had written during the trial, where he accused Kyle of having crocodile tears, when recounting the night of the shooting. While Kyle didn’t mention whether the Lakers player was on his list during the Fox interview, he did make it clear he’s not a fan during the BlazeTV appearance in December. “I was really pissed off when he said that, because I liked LeBron, and then I’m like, you know what? F**k you, LeBron,” he said at the time.