News

Kyle Rittenhouse Claps Back At LeBron James For Mocking His Crying During Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse, Lebron james
Mega
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 126-117. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - NBA legend Lebron James works out before enjoying lunch with family and friends aboard a yacht while on holiday in Capri. Pictured: Lebron James BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is shown against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Now that the jury found him not guilty, Kyle Rittenhouse responded to the NBA star during an interview with conservative outlet ‘TheBlaze.’

Nearly a month after LeBron James mocked him for crying during his trial, Kyle Ritttenhouse revealed that he’s no longer a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar in a Monday December 6 interview. The Kenosha shooter, who was found not guilty on all counts during his November trial, was a guest on Elijah Schaffer‘s “You Are Here” show on BlazeTV, where he spoke about his reactions to the amount of attention he received during the trial.

In the midst of the 18-year-old’s trial, LeBron quote-tweeted USA Today, which shared a video of Kyle crying while speaking at his trial. The 36-year-old NBA star clearly thought that Kyle was forcing himself to cry during the trial, when he wrote a mocking tweet on November 10. “What tears?” LeBron wrote. “I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

During the interview on the conservative outlet, one of the people on the show mentioned LeBron’s viral reaction. Kyle mentioned that he had admired LeBron, but he no longer looked up to him after the tweet. “I was a Lakers fan too, before he said that. I was really pissed off when he said that, because I liked LeBron, and then I’m like, you know what? F**k you, LeBron,” he said. After he mentioned that he wasn’t a fan, another one of the show’s hosts insulted LeBron.

LeBron had trolled Kyle during his trial in November. (Mega)

Related Gallery

LeBron James & Family: Photos Of The NBA Star With His Kids

LeBron James, Zhuri Nova James, and Savannah Brinson 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jul 2021
Bryce Maximus James, Bronny James, LeBron James SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY | PARTY IN THE PARK AFTER DARK at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, CA, USA - 29 Jun 2021
LeBron James, Savannah Brinson Space Jam: A New Legacy | Party in the Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Jun 2021

Rittenhouse had been found not guilty on all counts on November 19, following a long-awaited trial, after he shot three people amid Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. Following the ruling, stars like Colin Kaepernick, Jameela Jamil, and Ana Navarro showed that they were angry about the verdict on social media. Colin had called for an overhaul of the justice system in response to the ruling. “We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist. This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed,” he wrote in a tweet.