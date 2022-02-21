‘The Bachelor’: Clayton Eliminates Mara After She Questions Sarah’s Intentions

Tensions were high between Sarah Hamrick and Mara Agrait on the Feb. 21 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ and the feud ended with Clayton Echard sending Mara home at the rose ceremony.

Mara Agrait was eliminated on the Feb. 21 episode of The Bachelor. Last week, Mara hinted to Clayton that Sarah Hamrick wasn’t ready for a committed relationship with him. However, Clayton spent alone time with Sarah during a one-on-one date, and she assured him that she had the same intentions as him. Clayton wound up giving Sarah a rose, but she was devastated that Mara threw her under the bus.

This week, the ladies’ feud continued. After getting back from her one-on-one, Sarah addressed the group to discuss what happened. “Something was brought to Clayton’s attention in an effort to tears our relationship down, but to be honest, it only made it stronger,” she said. “It’s no one’s place to tell Clayton what they think I’m ready for. I hope that you can tell me who brought this to him. It’s frustrating and kind of angering and just hurtful.”

She added, ‘I feel like I have treated everyone here with nothing but kindness and respect. I obviously knew getting a second one-on-one would put a target on my back and that’s a difficult position to be in. This is my real life and relationship that I’m very much in.”

Mara came clean about being the one to present concerns to Clayton, but Sarah clapped back. “I have his best interests in mind and I’m always looking out for him, as well,” she insisted. “So that doesn’t have to be a concern with you.” She also warned Mara that Clayton called the situation a “last ditch effort by someone who feels like they’re going home,” which obviously left Mara on edge.

At the cocktail party, Mara pulled Sarah aside to talk about the ordeal. She told Sarah that the “last ditch effort” comment was “insensitive and ignorant.” She also slammed her for being “over confident” in front of the other women. “You’re getting a little sloppy and it’s showing. It’s only a matter of time before he sees it,” Mara said. “Confidence is great. Over confidence is not cute, and that’s kind of where you’re headed. It would behoove you to take a step back in your comments and let the other women explore their relationships without getting in their heads.”

Sarah tried to defend herself, but Mara clapped back that she was being “manipulative” and warned her to tone down her confidence. The conversation ended when host Jesse Palmer revealed that it was time for the rose ceremony. Sarah already had a rose from her one-on-one, and Clayton did not give one to Mara, so Mara was sent home.

“It’s really sad and scary that I’m going home and Sarah is still here. She is walking around like she’s already got this in the bag,” Mara said, through tears, as she left the hotel. “But I think it’s going to come back to bite her in the ass. It will all come out in the end. I want to find my person. Just because Clayton wasn’t it doesn’t mean I’m not ready and I don’t deserve it and I’m not going to get it. Eventually your person will come along and it will all make sense and it will all be worthwhile.”