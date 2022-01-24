5 Things

Sarah Hamrick: 5 Things To Know About Clayton Echard’s ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

sarah hamrick
ABC
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Clayton Echard. (ABC/Pamela Littky)
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Hailey. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Mara. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Sierra. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth) View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Sarah Hamrick has already caught Clayton’s eye on this season of ‘The Bachelor,’ and she’s seen quite a bit in promos for the remainder of the show. Learn more about Sarah here.

After getting a group date rose on the Jan. 11 episode of The Bachelor, Sarah Hamrick is one of the ladies at the front of Clayton Echard’s mind. Sarah has made a good impression on Clayton so far, and based on how often she appears in the full season previews, it appears that she sticks around for quite a while. Ahead of the show’s next episode on Jan. 24, learn more about Sarah here:

1. What Does Sarah Do? 

Sarah, who is just 23 years old, works as a wealth management advisor in New York City. She has been employed by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, since the beginning of 2022. Before that, Sarah worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She started in Jan. 2020 in the Financial Advisor Development Program, and worked as a Financial Analyst and Fraud Analyst for the Payment Protection Program until mid 2021. Prior to that, she served as an intern at Tapestry, the parent company of various fashion brands.

sarah hamrick
Sarah Hamrick in her promo photo for ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

2. Where Did Sarah Go To College?

Sarah attended Clemson University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing in 2019. She minored in communication and graduated Magna Cum Laude. At school, she was in various honor societies and named a Leadership Scholar for the Business School.

3. Sarah Competed In Pageants 

Sarah was the winner of Miss South Carolina Teen 2015. She then went on to compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageant in 2016, where she placed in the top 10. At the Outstanding Teen competition, she also won the preliminary award for Evening Wear & On-Stage Question.

sarah hamrick clayton echard
Sarah Hamrick and Clayton Echard on a group date. (ABC)

4. Sarah Has A Non-Profit Organization

Sarah created a non-profit organization that aims to support adopted children. Growing the charity is one of her hobbies. However, she is no stranger to charity work. Sarah served as a volunteer and ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals from 2013 until 2020, as well. The organization “raises funds for children’s hospitals, medical research and community awareness of children’s health issues,” according to LinkedIn.

5. What Is Sarah Looking For In A Partner?

“Sarah says that she is a hopeless romantic and is ready to find the one,” her ABC bio reads. “Her perfect man is respectful, easy-going and spontaneous by nature. He’ll also love co-hosting dinner parties with her, giving her hugs that she can get lost in and will share in her love of Valentine’s Day.”