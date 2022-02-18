A-Rod Enjoys A ‘Date Night’ With Beautiful Daughters Natasha, 16, & Ella, 13: Photo

They’re the only dates he needs! A-Rod enjoyed a night out to eat with his two girls Natasha and Ella, and shared a sweet photo of the smiling trio captioned ‘date night.’

You’ve heard of take-your-daughter-to-work day, but when it comes to Alex Rodriguez‘s girls Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, he prefers take-your-daughter-out-to-dinner-night. The baseball player posted a photo of a sweet night out with his two daughters on Thursday, Feb. 17, sharing a booth with the brunette beauties and captioning the photo: “Date night.”

Enjoying a night out at what appeared to be an Asian restaurant based on chopsticks laid out on the table, Alex was all smiles with Natasha and Ella on either side of him. The gorgeous girls, who have matching brunette waves and soft smiles, posed for the camera as Alex put his arms around them. All three looked happy to be out on the town together, and A-Rod looked the part of the perfect father in a soft brown cable-knit sweater.

Alex shares Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. He’s kept a close relationship with Cynthia, especially as co-parents, and shared a heartfelt Instagram post in December to honor her birthday, writing: “Thank you for giving me the greatest two gifts any man could have.”

It’s wonderful to see Alex has kept a close relationship with the two most important ladies in his life, given that his romantic endeavors haven’t been so lucky lately. After splitting with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez in April of 2021, A. Rod has remained positive, stating he’s “grateful” for his time with J. Lo and even joking about his “single status” with fans.

Though Alex hasn’t had any new confirmed girlfriends yet, he’s been spotted with a few different women. He was seen hopping on a private plane with sportscaster Melanie Collins after a European getaway to Ibiza, and reportedly exchanged flirty text messages with Real Housewives of New York alum Kelly Bensimon. However, A. Rod’s rep responded to the Kelly rumors and assured E! News that “there’s nothing there.” Why? According to the rep: “Mr. Rodriguez is laser-focused on running Arod Corp, Timberwolves, and being a present father for his daughters.” As far as Alex’s latest post is concerned, his focus on being present is as real as his happy smile around his daughters.