See Pics

A-Rod & Melanie Collins Leave Ibiza In Private Plane After European Vacation — New Photos

American League Mvp and Newly Acquired New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez Poses For Photographers Following a Press Conference at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx New York On Tuesday 17 February 2004 where His Signing by the Yankees Was Formally Announced Rodriguez Will Play Third Base For New York Usa Mlb Alex Rodriguez Yankees - Feb 2004
Brooklyn, NY - MLB star Alex Rodriguez is recently single but looking totally unbothered! A-Rod is all smiles while he leaves the same building Katie Holmes lives in! The retired NY Yankees star was on his way to play golf with a friend.Pictured: Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hartford, CT - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alex Rodriguez was spotted deplaning from his private jet in Hartford as he made his way towards the ESPN studios for Sunday Night Baseball. Alex is looking sharp and suited up for business wearing a nice polo and beige slacks for the occasion. Looks like A-Rod is keeping busy amid recent split from now ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez. Pictured: Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hartford, CT - *EXCLUSIVE* - Alex Rodriguez was spotted deplaning from his private jet in Hartford as he made his way towards the ESPN studios for Sunday Night Baseball. Alex is looking sharp and suited up for business wearing a nice polo and beige slacks for the occasion. Looks like A-Rod is keeping busy amid recent split from now ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez. Pictured: Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

After Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins had a blast in Ibiza – while his ex, Jennifer Lopez, celebrated her birthday in St. Tropez – A-Rod and the sportscaster boarded a private plane to head back home.

Every vacation must come to an end, even if you happen to be Alex Rodriguez. After spending more than a week overseas, Alex, 46, seemed rather low-key while he and NFL reporter Melanie Collins boarded his private plane to leave the island of Ibiza on Saturday (July 31). In the photos – CLICK HERE TO SEE – A-Rod wore a white v-neck t-shirt, a pair of heather sweats, white Adidas, and some sunglasses. Melanie, 35, wore a pair of black Lululemon leggings with a matching sports bra top and a pair of neon Nikes. The two boarded the Gulfstream IV, which A-Rod bought in December 2017, and presumably headed back to NYC.

In the early hours of Saturday, Alex and Melanie were photographed walking beside each other while leaving the Cabaret el “Lío” restaurant following a nice dinner. Melanie wore a green outfit while A-Rod got fancy for the evening with a blue button-up shirt and white pants. A few days earlier, the two got wet and wild while riding a jet ski. The two were joined by Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, who rode on their own jet ski. Oddly enough, earlier in the day, the group sailed around the waters on a yacht that happened to drive by the boat where Alex’s ex, Jennifer Lopez, traveled with Ben Affleck as part of her birthday celebration.

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins (Shutterstock)

Despite spending all this time together, numerous publications have reported that A-Rod and Melanie are “just friends” and that these two aren’t dating. Melanie and A-Rod reportedly met through their mutual friend, Jesse James Decker. The two probably got along because of mutual interests: she’s a fill-in host for SportsNation on ESPN, the channel where A-Rd lends his knowledge as a Sunday Night Baseball analyst. She also is the host of Big Break and Driver vs. Driver on the Golf Channel and works as an NFL sideline reporter for CBS Sports.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Romance Timeline – Photos Of The Couple

UNITED STATES - January 20: Jennifer Lopez kisses fiancé Alex Rodriguez after performing during the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Biden Sworn-in as 46th President of the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 20 Jan 2021
Southampton, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Birthday boy Alex Rodriguez and Superstar Jennifer Lopez celebrated his special day with a fancy lunch at the Shinnecock Country Club in Southampton, followed by a round of golf. *Shot on July 27, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Alex Rodriguez and his friend Melanie Collins are seen leaving the Cabaret el “Lío” together in Ibiza at dawn on Saturday, July 31, 2021 (Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA)

During the overseas trip, A-Rod (who celebrated his birthday on July 27, three days after Jennifer Lopez turned 52) kicked off his 46th year by facing his fear of cliff jumping. “A little lesson on fear: I’ve come to this cliff five days in a row, I thought about jumping, but I haven’t,” A-Rod said in a video posted to his IG. “But today is the day I’m jumping. Let’s go.” With Survivor’s “Eye of The Tiger” playing, A-Rod gets hyped while watching others take the plunge, and he…decides that he’d rather get a massage instead. “You know, I think the point is that we don’t do peer pressure. We don’t do peer pressure.”