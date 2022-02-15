‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Is All Smiles While Celebrating 1st Valentine’s Day Without Kody

The TLC star said she was focusing on her family above all else while spending her first Valentine’s Day on her own.

Christine Brown was in good spirits on Monday for Valentine’s Day, when she posted a photo of herself on her Instagram. It was the 49-year-old Sister Wives star’s first V-day on her own, since she split from her husband of over 25 years Kody back in November. In the picture of herself, she looked like she was spending some time outdoors, and she had a huge smile across her face.

Christine sported an all-orange outfit for the photo, but she also rocked a black jacket with flowers all over it. She also had a positive message for followers to celebrate the holiday. “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!! Take a break from this crazy world and focus on family today,” she wrote. She also included the hashtags “Valentines”, “ValentinesDay” and “Focus.”

Christine was the third of Kody’s four wives, documented on the series Sister Wives. The show follows Kody and his relationship with his wives. The other three are Meri, Janelle, and Robyn. Christine announced that she and Kody were splitting in an Instagram post on November 2. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote on Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.” In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Christine explained that she felt like their divorce was as good as finalized (especially since they were never legally married). “Kody and I are divorced. We’re completely separated,” she said in the February 6 episode.

The couple’s relationship ending has been documented in the latest season of the show. Christine opened up about not wanting a relationship like Kody and Meri during the January 30 episode. “I don’t want to be in a loveless marriage. I have no intention of living like that. If that’s what my future looks like, I’m not going to live that way,” she said.