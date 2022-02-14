Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & Is All Smiles In Rare Photos Amidst Talk Show Hiatus & Legal Issues

Wendy Williams looked to be in good spirits in the new photos, which were released after Wells Fargo claimed the TV personality needs a guardianship.

Wendy Williams had a big smile on her face in rare new photos of the 57-year-old talk show host. The pics, which were shared by The Shade Room on Feb. 14, and can be seen HERE, show the New Jersey native “spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities,” a source told the outlet. Wendy rocked a black crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and fishnet leggings as she beamed with happiness in the photos. We’re so happy that Wendy looks happy.

Two of the photos featured a smiling Wendy standing in a kitchen rocking her fabulous outfit. The TV personality placed one hand on her hip, as she chuckled for the camera. A third image showed Wendy laughing away while laying out on a couch in a living room. Judging by the skyline out the window, the pictures were probably taken inside Wendy’s apartment in New York City.

As fans know, Wendy’s been under the radar amidst her extended hiatus from her talk show. She hasn’t hosted a single episode of The Wendy Williams Show this season, due to her continuing battle with Graves’ disease. Instead, Sherri Shepherd, Michael Rappaport, and more stars have guest hosted in Wendy’s place. It’s been reported that Sherri will regularly host the talk show series starting in September, which Wendy hasn’t commented on.

Wendy is also currently dealing with some legal issues. Her bank Wells Fargo is trying to take her to court and believes she needs a guardianship. In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Wendy’s longtime financial advisor, Lori Schiller, said the star was of “unsound mind.” Beforehand, an attorney for Wendy, Celeste McCaw, filed an emergency petition in the New York Supreme Court and claimed that Wells Fargo denied Wendy access to her financial accounts for “more than two weeks.”