Prince Harry Reunites With Cousin Princess Eugenie At Super Bowl Without Meghan Markle

News Writer

Prince Harry attended his first Super Bowl with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, and witnessed a big win for his and wife Meghan Markle’s new home state.

Prince Harry, 37, was spotted at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, 31. The royal relatives sat together at SoFi Stadium in L.A. and watched as the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals by a final score of 23-20. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 40, now live in her home state of California, so it’s a safe bet that the Duke of Sussex was rooting on the Rams. Meghan wasn’t pictured at the big game.

Harry and Eugenie both dressed fairly casual at the game. The red-headed hunk wore a light black jacket, a white T-shirt, and black jeans. Eugenie was styled in a black jacket, a black top, and denim jeans. She also rocked a blue Super Bowl hat. The cousins both wore black face masks as protection against COVID-19.

While Harry is now a U.S. resident, Eugenie still lives across the Atlantic Ocean in Windsor, England with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 35, and their son August, 1. Harry and Eugenie are very close and attended each other’s wedding to Meghan and Jack, respectively. Following Eugenie and Jack’s 2018 nuptials, the couple moved into Harry and Meghan’s former UK residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Prince Harry & Princess Eugenie (Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Harry and Meghan have been getting used to life in the U.S. with their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison, and 8-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana. They purchased a $14.7 million Santa Barbara mansion, which they moved into in July of 2020 after they up and left their royal duties back in England. At the time, Harry and Meghan revealed that they would be splitting time between the U.S. and U.K., while remaining “financially independent” from Harry’s family.