Why Megan Fox Is ‘Relieved’ To Put Her Divorce From Brian Austin Green Behind Her

Sources are revealing EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that Megan Fox is ready to put the past behind her and move forward with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox is ready to move on after finalizing her divorce from Brian Austin Green after nearly 10 years of marriage. “Megan is relieved to have this whole process behind her and she’s thankful that she and Brian have managed to co-parent amicably and keep their divorce just between them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

They went on, “She’s obviously moved on with her life, and she knows that Brian has, too. But to not have this hanging over her head means the world and she can now do whatever she wants in terms of her marriage to Colson [Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly]. She’s grateful to just be able to move on to the next chapter with a clean slate.”

Sharna Burgess also became more serious. Megan and Brian made their divorce official when a judge signed off on the pair’s divorce settlement on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to TMZ . The former pair apparently came up with their agreement in October and signed it, but it took a few months for the judge to make things official. Megan originally filed for divorce from Brian in Nov. 2020 as her relationship with now-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly began to heat up and Brian’s romance withalso became more serious. Although we don’t know the exact timing of Brian and Megan’s split, by the spring of 2020, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actress was already getting hot and heavy with MGK as Brian also started dating Sharna that fall. Megan and Brian have three children together and agreed to joint legal and physical custody of the boys in their divorce agreement. The two appear to have settled child and spousal support outside of court, according to TMZ.

Megan and Brian have been through a lot of ups and downs since they first got together in 2004. They got engaged in Nov. 2006, but split just over two years later, only to reconcile the following spring. Then, in July 2010, they reunited and tied the knot on a beach in Maui, going on to share two children together. Megan then filed for divorce in 2015, but they came back together the following year. Their third son was born in August 2016.

Now, Megan is engaged to MGK after he proposed in January 2022. Meanwhile, Brian and Sharna are expecting their first child together. It will be the fifth child for Brian, who also has a son, Kassius, with Vanessa Marcil. Although Megan and Brian have gone their separate ways, they continue to successfully co-parent and are supportive of each others’ relationships.