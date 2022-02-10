Interview

Snoop Dogg Mocks Kanye West’s Boots: ‘Ain’t No Way In The World I Can Walk’ In Those

Kanye West
JOHN MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kanye West'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Malibu, CA - The rappers come out to play as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Future, and more grab dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Travis Scott, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - A surprisingly ripped Kanye West is seen steps out to dinner with Kim Kardashian look-a-like Instagram model Chaney Jones at Nobu in Malibu. Kanye didn't shy away from flaunting his more slim muscular physique as he donned a low-cut muscle tank, jeans, and some boots. Pictured: Kanye West, Chaney Jones BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kanye West and Julia Fox Schiaparelli show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2022, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 24 Jan 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
News Writer

Ahead of his Super Bowl performance, Snoop said he’s ‘glad it never snows in California’ because ‘ain’t no way’ he’d ever wear Kanye’s Balenciaga x Crocs boots.

Snoop Dogg is a fashion icon in his own right, so he may have a lot to say about someone else’s style — including a fellow rapper! The 50-year-old West Coast hip hop icon couldn’t help himself when it came to commenting on Kanye West’s latest wardrobe statement: a pair of knee-high Balenciaga x Crocs black boots. During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Snoop didn’t mince words when he said he would never be caught sporting such footwear, which Kanye boldly wore at Paris Fashion Week in January.

Kanye West
Kanye West stepped out with his Balenciaga x Crocs boots at Paris Fashion Week in January 2022. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“Ain’t no way in the world I can walk in the mother f***king big ass space boots,” Snoop quipped in a video that was shared to Instagram, per Us Weekly. “Only way I’d wear them mother f***kers is if they got me jumping off the Empire State Building into a mother f***king lake full of gators or some s**t and I gotta walk on the gator like Pitfall to get out of there.” He quickly added, “I can’t hate on it, but I tell you what: I’d never wear them, I’m glad it never snows in California.”

This isn’t the first time Snoop has dragged Kanye’s fashion choices. Back in 2019, the “Smoke the Weed” hitmaker had a hilarious critique for Kanye’s own Yeezy shoes for kids. After Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story in October of that year to show off Kanye’s latest Yeezy product — which were slides made for children — Snoop couldn’t resist commenting on the new footwear design. “She been getting dudes out of jail now he gone sell jail slippers . W. T. F. None of my bidness,” the cookbook author commented in a video.

Related Gallery

Snoop Dogg -- Pics

Snoop Dogg, Julian Broadus, Cori Broadus, Shante Taylor Snoop Dogg Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Nov 2018
Snoop Dogg and family BET Awards 2013, Los Angeles, America - 30 Jun 2013
Snoop Dogg and familyNickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Los Angeles, America - 27 Mar 2010

Meanwhile, Snoop is getting ready for his big gig at the Pepsi Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVI. The legendary rapper is teaming up with other icons for the sure-to-be-epic extravaganza. Mary J. BligeEminem, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre will be performing together with Snoop when the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams face off at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

 