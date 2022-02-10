See Pic

Jennifer Aniston Pictured Boarding Plane In Hawaii After Wrapping Filming Ahead Of 53rd Birthday

‘Friends’ Icon Jennifer Aniston wrapped up filming ‘Murder Mystery 2’ with co-star and good pal Adam Sandler in Hawaii. She then left the state on Feb. 9, just in time for her birthday.

Wheels up! Jennifer Aniston, 52, boarded a plane in Hawaii on February 9 after finishing up filming Murder Mystery 2 with funnyman Adam Sandler, 55. Freshly lei’d in white flowers over her signature comfy tee and chinos travel ensemble, the Morning Show star jetted off just in time to celebrate her 53rd birthday on February 11.

Whether she’s going back home to L.A. or Island-hopping for the big day, she definitely deserves a break …  not that working in the “Aloha State” sounds too bad of a deal. Jennifer and Adam had been filming the sequel to 2019’s Netflix original on the island of Oahu, opposed to the European setting from their first run. Not a bad deal!

Jennifer Aniston boards a plane as she leaves Oahu after finishing filming scenes for ‘Murder Mystery 2’ (FlightRisk / BACKGRID)

Plus, as an avid fan of soaking up the sunshine, the California girl had the opportunity for some down time. During a film break just last week, the soon-to-be birthday girl was spotted on a balcony slaying a purple and red mismatched bikini, clearly showing that she still has the same rockin’ bod she has kept toned and trim through the years. In her hat and sunglasses, the Friends alum looked like she was on a regular vacation (although she usually hits up the island of Kauai).

Even Jen’s recent Instagram pic she posted with Adam gives off major relaxing vacay vibes. The pals posed on the beach during a stunning sunset with the beautiful backdrop of the Pacific ocean behind them. “Back to work with my buddy,” she captioned the tranquil-looking photo, with a peaceful smile on her face.

Whether Jen is working or vacationing, she radiates an ageless energy wherever she goes, and recently revealed her philosophy on growing old. “My mother was always so healthy and beautifully fit when I was a kid. I’ve always had that as my foundation,” the actress told Vogue magazine. “It’s just sort of been a theme in my life: to enjoy the age I am and not look at aging as a negative, but as the privilege that it is,” she shared. “We all age!” Sounds like some great wisdom to us!