Jennifer Aniston Rocks Tiny Purple Bikini While Taking A Break From Filming In Hawaii — Photos

Jennifer Aniston took a break from filming ‘Murder Mystery 2’ to put on a cute little bikini and hit the beach in Hawaii

The only mystery to be solved here is how Jennifer Aniston looks so insanely good in a bikini! The 52-year-old rocked a tiny bikini in between takes while filming the Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2 on Monday, Feb 7. She kept her swim set exciting as her strapless bikini top was bright purple while her bottoms were a light red color. She completed her beachwear with a stylish sunhat and sunglasses. Take a look at her stunning swimwear here.

The Morning Show actress is lucky as this gig has her filming in Waikiki, Hawaii. This also means the starlet will likely be celebrating her 53rd birthday in Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 11. She is in the Aloha state with Adam Sandler who starred alongside her in the original Murder Mystery film.

The Friends actress has been pulling off some sexy looks lately. She recently proved that she can even make a bad hair day look good. She showed off the effect humidity had on her hair as it was frizzy and had a life of its own. It seemed like she had just stepped out of the shower as she had a fresh face with no makeup and wore just a towel around her body.

It’s clear that the A-list actress stays in great shape and recently gave fans a glimpse into her workout regimen. She posted a video of her wearing a pair of form-fitting yoga pants and a blue crop top as she hit a challenging yoga pose. Her arm rested on a yoga block as she used her impressive core strength and flexibility to lift her leg up to her head.

While the We’re The Millers actress is practically perfect in every way, she recently admitted she has received immense backlash and hate for not having kids. “I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” she admitted during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”