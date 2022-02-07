See Pics

Jennifer Aniston Rocks Tiny Purple Bikini While Taking A Break From Filming In Hawaii — Photos

Jennifer Aniston
SplashNews.com
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and a few family friends, soaked up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after celebrating Christmas. Supermodel Cindy, 55, donned a patterned cover-up over her black bikini, matching daughter's Kaia beach-ready ensemble. The model mom looked stunning in a black two piece as she soaked up the sun with her daughter outside their luxury resort. Kaia was seen in a cheeky black two piece and lounged next two a young unidentified guy who was reading a book. So where is new beau Austin Butler? Pictured: Cindy Crawford BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Mary J. Blige looks amazing in a black and gold bikini as she soaks up the sun in Miami. 11 Dec 2021 Pictured: Singer Mary J. Blige looks amazing in a black and gold bikini as she soaks up the sun in Miami. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813072_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Demi Moore, 58, and daughter Rumer Willis, 32, showcase enviable beach body on luxury beach Nammos in Mykonos, Greece. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis. Photo credit: ALONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770876_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Jennifer Aniston took a break from filming ‘Murder Mystery 2’ to put on a cute little bikini and hit the beach in Hawaii

The only mystery to be solved here is how Jennifer Aniston looks so insanely good in a bikini! The 52-year-old rocked a tiny bikini in between takes while filming the Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2 on Monday, Feb 7. She kept her swim set exciting as her strapless bikini top was bright purple while her bottoms were a light red color. She completed her beachwear with a stylish sunhat and sunglasses. Take a look at her stunning swimwear here.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston rocks a purple bikini. (SplashNews.com)

The Morning Show actress is lucky as this gig has her filming in Waikiki, Hawaii. This also means the starlet will likely be celebrating her 53rd birthday in Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 11. She is in the Aloha state with Adam Sandler who starred alongside her in the original Murder Mystery film.

The Friends actress has been pulling off some sexy looks lately. She recently proved that she can even make a bad hair day look good. She showed off the effect humidity had on her hair as it was frizzy and had a life of its own. It seemed like she had just stepped out of the shower as she had a fresh face with no makeup and wore just a towel around her body.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a hot pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool with a mystery man in Miami. 06 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA826065_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados.The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family'Pictured: Rhea DurhamBACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rodriguez looks incredible in a peach coloured bikini as she continues her vacation in Mexico. The Fast and the Furious actress, 43, showed off her enviable figure in Tulum, Mexico and was seen taking a swim and playing beach tennis. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815617_054.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

It’s clear that the A-list actress stays in great shape and recently gave fans a glimpse into her workout regimen. She posted a video of her wearing a pair of form-fitting yoga pants and a blue crop top as she hit a challenging yoga pose. Her arm rested on a yoga block as she used her impressive core strength and flexibility to lift her leg up to her head.

While the We’re The Millers actress is practically perfect in every way, she recently admitted she has received immense backlash and hate for not having kids. “I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” she admitted during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”