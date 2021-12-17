Watch

Jennifer Aniston Nails Tough Yoga Moves In Tight Black Leggings & Both Will Impress You — Watch

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tri Star Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5853885a) Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston - 1992 Tri Star TV TV Portrait Edge, The (US TV Series)
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sam Jones/Warner Bros Tv/Bright/Kauffman/Crane Pro/Kobal/Shutterstock (5861196a) Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston - 1994-2003 Warner Bros TV/Bright/Kauffman/Crane Pro Portrait
Jennifer Aniston 1995 GLAAD Media Awards - 12 March 1995 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston performed some pretty impressive yoga moves in a new video shared on Dec. 17. Sadly, we can’t say the same for her animated puppy, Clydeo.

If you ever need any yoga help, look no further than Jennifer Aniston‘s Instagram account. Aniston, 52, who rose to fame on the iconic TV show Friends, proved she could be a yoga instructor on Dec. 17, when she shared a video of herself doing a workout at home.

In the short clip, which you can see below, the actress is seen leaning on a yoga block as she raises her right leg into the hair. Please don’t ask us to name the post, though, because we’re not that flexible. But we are super impressed by what we’re seeing and Jen’s followers are, too.

Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson commented with some clapping hand emojis, while Ma star Octavia Spencer wrote, “So cute!!!!” Poppy Delevingne also reacted with a praising hands emoji, and many other fans showed similar love in the comments section of Jennifer’s post.

But Jen’s moves weren’t the only thing fans were commenting about. Jen’s new animated dog, Clydeo, who is based on her actual Schauzer Mix, made a cameo and unfortunately for him, he couldn’t keep up with the actress.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Women Over 40 Working Out -- Photos

Jennifer Garner is seen in Los Angeles, California.Pictured: Jennifer GarnerRef: SPL5084781 300419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Hale Berry shopping in Malibu after the gym looking in shapePictured: Halle BerryRef: SPL186028 110610 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Lisa Rinna Lisa Rinna out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Apr 2019

“Soooooo close, [Clydeo],” Jen wrote in her caption.

Clydeo actually posted a similar video on his own Instagram page, and he captioned the clip with the following: “Hi, I’m Clydeo! I love food and the finer things in life. This is my first time doing yoga and I gotta say, it’s very, very hard.” Clearly, he doesn’t have the skills that Jen has, but maybe if he observes her enough, he can get better as time goes on. That’s what we’re hoping for ourselves at least.