Jennifer Aniston Nails Tough Yoga Moves In Tight Black Leggings & Both Will Impress You — Watch

Jennifer Aniston performed some pretty impressive yoga moves in a new video shared on Dec. 17. Sadly, we can’t say the same for her animated puppy, Clydeo.

If you ever need any yoga help, look no further than Jennifer Aniston‘s Instagram account. Aniston, 52, who rose to fame on the iconic TV show Friends, proved she could be a yoga instructor on Dec. 17, when she shared a video of herself doing a workout at home.

In the short clip, which you can see below, the actress is seen leaning on a yoga block as she raises her right leg into the hair. Please don’t ask us to name the post, though, because we’re not that flexible. But we are super impressed by what we’re seeing and Jen’s followers are, too.

Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson commented with some clapping hand emojis, while Ma star Octavia Spencer wrote, “So cute!!!!” Poppy Delevingne also reacted with a praising hands emoji, and many other fans showed similar love in the comments section of Jennifer’s post.

But Jen’s moves weren’t the only thing fans were commenting about. Jen’s new animated dog, Clydeo, who is based on her actual Schauzer Mix, made a cameo and unfortunately for him, he couldn’t keep up with the actress.

“Soooooo close, [Clydeo],” Jen wrote in her caption.

Clydeo actually posted a similar video on his own Instagram page, and he captioned the clip with the following: “Hi, I’m Clydeo! I love food and the finer things in life. This is my first time doing yoga and I gotta say, it’s very, very hard.” Clearly, he doesn’t have the skills that Jen has, but maybe if he observes her enough, he can get better as time goes on. That’s what we’re hoping for ourselves at least.