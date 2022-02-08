Will Arnett ‘Cried For An Hour’ On The Side Of The Road After ‘Brutal’ Amy Poehler Split

Will Arnett struggled with filming ‘Arrested Development’ just after his split from Amy Poehler and getting hateful comments online only made it harder for him.

Everyone needs a good cry every now and then. For Will Arnett, it happened on the side of the road. To be fair, the BoJack Horseman actor had recently split with Amy Poehler after nine years of marriage. This made his experience filming the Arrested Development revival “almost excruciating,” as he told The Guardian. “Just brutal, brutal, brutal,” he continued. “I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour.”

Fortunately, Arrested Development creator Michael Hurwitz was very understanding and helped him channel his emotions into playing Gob Bluth. That doesn’t mean his divorce necessarily became any easier. One of the toughest parts for the Murderville actor was the public eye getting a glimpse of his split and weighing in on it without truly knowing what was going on behind the scenes.

“It’s brutal with any relationship, and we have kids,” he continued. “And without getting into specifics, you then see stuff online, like, this one journalist wrote: ‘I’m Team Amy.’ I’m like: ‘You’re a grown person. What are you talking about? This is a breakup. This is a family. This isn’t some game.'” The two share sons Archie Arnett, 13, and Abel Arnett, 11.

The Lego Movie actor recently welcomed his third son Alexander Denison, lovingly nicknamed “Denny,” into the world with his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn. Their little bundle of joy was born on May 27, 2020. Alessandra also has a son named Nash from her previous marriage to NYC restaurateur Jon Neidich. So now the comedian has four little boys in his life and the 50-year-old had a hilarious reaction to adding Denny into the fold.

“Well, when you already have kids, you know how long the road is. Like, this morning, just getting my two older boys out of the house and to school took a couple hours and by the time I’m home it’s 8.30 and I’m three hours into the day already and I’m like: ‘Oh my god. I’m in this for A WHILE,” he told The Guardian. Regardless of how daunting it may be, Will has said he enjoyed raising his little one during the pandemic while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.