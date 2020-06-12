Will Arnett’s GF Alessandra Brawn Gives Birth To Son Alexander Denison

Will Arnett has become a dad for the third time. He and his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn welcomed a baby boy, their first child together.

Funnyman Will Arnett is getting back in the routine of changing diapers. The 50-year-old LEGO Movie star’s girlfriend Alessandra Brawn has given birth to a baby boy, who they’ve named Alexander Denison. The infant already has a nickname, as they’re calling him “Denny” for short. He was born in Los Angeles on May 27 and is already settling in to his new nursery. “Denny is home and everyone is doing well,” his rep told PEOPLE on June 12. His rep confirmed Denny’s arrival to HollywoodLife.com.

The former Arrested Development star already has two sons with ex-wife Amy Poehler, 11-year-old Archibald “Archie” William Emerson, and nine-year-old Abel James. Alessandra, the former CEO of vintage t-shirt company Chapel, has a son Nash from her marriage to previous marriage to NYC restaurateur Jon Neidich. So all three boys have a new little brother!

Will and Alessandra made their public debut as a couple at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony in Sept. 2019. Her pregnancy was first reported in Feb. 2020. Will is quite private about his personal life when it comes to his social media. He’s never shared any Instagram photos with Alessandra, and keeps things mainly to projects he’s promoting or photos of places he’s visiting. So the chances of him sharing a photo of little Denny on his IG unfortunately seems quite slim.

Will and Amy married in 2003 and divorced in 2016. But they’ve kept things friendly, as the former couple seemed to be in quarantine together. The Saturday Night Live alum made a cameo with her Toronto-born ex for CTV’s Stronger Together special saluting Canada’s frontline workers in April 2020, during the height of the coronavirus lockdown. But as many fans pointed out, it was probably so they could co-parent their sons as Will and Alessandra awaited the birth of their new baby.

Will and Alessandra began dating on the down-low in March of 2019. They were photographed in both New York and Los Angeles holding hands and kissing. Alessandra worked in public relations for luxury lingerie company Kiki de Montparnasse before leaving in 2016 to co-own the now-defunct vintage tee label Chapel. Will’s famous deep voice will be next heard in The Lego Batman Movie 2.