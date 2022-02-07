Shay Mitchell Pregnant: ‘PLL’ Star Expecting 2nd Child – See Her Bare Baby Bump

This isn’t a ‘lie,’ but it sure is ‘pretty’ – Shay Mitchel is pregnant! The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star revealed her baby bump while announcing she and Matte Babel will be parents for the second time!

Shay Mitchell is having a baby – and she didn’t beat around the bush in announcing it. On Monday (Feb. 7), Shay, 34, posted a trio of photos of her very, very pregnant belly. “Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” the Pretty Little Liars star wrote in the caption, referencing the recent loss of her grandmother. Shay wrote a touching tribute to her “Gram” on Jan. 30, and a week later, she’s letting the world know that she and her boyfriend, actor Matte Babel, are having a second child together. The couple welcomed their daughter Atlas in October 2019. ‘

Despite this good news of the upcoming addition to her family, Shay wrote that she’s undergoing “my most challenging season to date,” adding that she “can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life, and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

Shay’s message was immediately met with love and well-wishes. “OMG CONGRATULATIONS” wrote Nikita Dragun. Shanina Shaik wrote, “Congratulations!!! Yay, so excited for you!” Shyla Walker added, “Congrats,” while Nichelle Hines said a string of heart emojis. Cassie, aka (Cassandra Ventura) wrote, “So beautiful Shay. We are so excited for you, Matte & Atlas. Congratulations!!!” The rest of the comments section was filled with love for Shay – and some shared tears over her recent loss.

Shay wrote that if anyone knew her, they knew she always had a strong bond with her “Gram,” and the loss devastated her. “Although inevitable, it would nevertheless be one of the hardest things I would ever have to go through the day she’d pass,” she wrote in her tribute. “She was and will forever be my best friend. From the imaginary games she would play with me when I was little to picking me up from high school because I was being bullied, to keeping scrapbooks of every article and magazine cover I have ever been in, she was my # 1 cheerleader.”

“I really don’t have words and haven’t even called close friends to tell them because a part of me wants to pretend like everything is the same and that I’ve just gone a few days without FaceTiming her. The reality is too much for me right now,” she added. “Because I have always shared her with the world I felt like I also needed to share the experience I am going through now which is trying to celebrate her life and the memories we have had with smiles in between the grieving.” Now, Shay has at least one more reason to smile.