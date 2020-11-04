Shay Mitchell’s Daughter Atlas, 1, Throws On Bathrobe & Grabs Snacks In Cute New Hotel Video

Shay Mitchell took to her Instagram story to share the cutest video clips of her one-year-old daughter Atlas happily walking around in a robe and holding toilet paper.

Shay Mitchell, 33, shared an adorable moment with her one-year-old daughter Atlas on Nov. 4 and we can’t get enough! The actress‘ precious tot could be seen walking around a luxurious hotel room in a little white robe in her latest videos and it was a hilarious sight! In the clips, the mini-me is flashing a huge smile while strutting her stuff around the room and bathroom of the hotel and at one point, she’s even holding a roll of toilet paper wrapped in a cloth.

“Can’t deal with this little robe,” Shay captioned one the clips that showed the baby girl near a toilet. The other clip shows her holding a water bottle as she goes from room to room.

Shay’s latest videos of Atlas come a few months after she revealed that she was already teaching her about activism. The brunette beauty opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how she was already trying to establish “a healthy routine” for her daughter when she was just eight-months-old. “It is also very important to explain to her the importance of equality and treating everybody with respect,” she told us in July. “And letting her know that, no matter what you look like, you should be able to love and be loved with no judgement.”

Shay also talked about how she’s been reading to Atlas, whom she shares with boyfriend Matte Babel. “It could start with a book, like the ones we read to her at night. We will read Dr. Seuss of course, but incorporating other books as well,” she explained. “One of the ones I have finished previously is A is for Activist,” she added, referring to the book by Innosanto Nagara. “I never think they are too young to at least be learning and listening to us read these books to them. So, that is one way we can start to do that.”

“Obviously, if your children are a little bit older then I think you can do some research and watch some things online that are really educational and are super important,” she further explained. “Having those conversations with your kids is a good thing, no matter what family you come from.”