See Pic

Tristan Thompson Posts Ripped Shirtless Selfie After Khloe Reveals Her Body Transformation

It was business as usual for Tristan Thompson despite his personal dramas as his team the Sacramento Kings took on the LA Lakers on Tuesday night. The NBA star was on court as scheduled amid his baby drama. It comes as he admitted he fathered a baby with trainer Maralee Nichols despite being in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian last March. Pictured: Tristan Thompsn Ref: SPL5282957 040122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - Tristan Thompson arrives in a limo to attend his daughter True's dance class in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Two can play that game. After Khloe Kardashian showed off her muscles after months in the gym, Tristian Thompson declared it was ‘grind time’ with a shirtless mirror selfie.

Khloe Kardashian isn’t the only one who can post a workout selfie. Tristan Thompson got in on the shirtless selfie action on Wednesday (Feb. 2), right before his workout. Tristan, 30, whipped out his phone in what appeared to be a gym shower and snapped a photo of his already toned chest and abs. “Grind time,” the Sacramento Kings player captioned the Instagram Story.

Tristan’s thirst trap arrived a day after Khloe, 37, gave her 219 million followers an update on her progress in the gym. “About 3 months apart,” she captioned the pair of photos she posted on Feb. 1. Both pictures showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s back, but the “After” was much more toned and fit than the “Before.” Khloe credited Coach Joe (aka Joël Bouraïma) for the help in “sculpting my back and arms.” The fitness trainer also posted Khloe’s progress on their Instagram, sharing a photo of the Revenge Body host’s back and arm. “[Khloe], you can be proud of this one!!” Joe captioned the topless photo of Khloe. “I LOVE IT.”

Whether or not this leads to an arms (and back) race between Khloe and Tristan remains to be seen. However, the two probably won’t be working out together anytime soon. Tristan is still dealing with the fallout of fathering a child with Maralee Nicols. After denying that the boy was his, Tristan confirmed the paternity on Jan. 3. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote, adding how he “apologize(s) to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” Tristan also named Khloe, saying she didn’t “deserve this” drama. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. … I am so incredibly sorry.”

(Brian To/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Cutest Couple Pics

Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Tristan is well aware that Khloe is “done with him for now,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Tristan knows he “disappointed her and her family, and he’s not sure if there’s anything left to be done at this point.” Tristan will likely “lay low for a bit” while sorting out his personal and professional life. On top of the drama with Khloe and raising their daughter, True Thompson, Tristan will be without a team at the end of the 2022 season. His deal with the Kings is up this year, and he reportedly told Maraliee Nicols he was planning to retire after this season.