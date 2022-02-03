Tristan Thompson Posts Ripped Shirtless Selfie After Khloe Reveals Her Body Transformation

Two can play that game. After Khloe Kardashian showed off her muscles after months in the gym, Tristian Thompson declared it was ‘grind time’ with a shirtless mirror selfie.

Khloe Kardashian isn’t the only one who can post a workout selfie. Tristan Thompson got in on the shirtless selfie action on Wednesday (Feb. 2), right before his workout. Tristan, 30, whipped out his phone in what appeared to be a gym shower and snapped a photo of his already toned chest and abs. “Grind time,” the Sacramento Kings player captioned the Instagram Story.

Tristan’s thirst trap arrived a day after Khloe, 37, gave her 219 million followers an update on her progress in the gym. “About 3 months apart,” she captioned the pair of photos she posted on Feb. 1. Both pictures showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s back, but the “After” was much more toned and fit than the “Before.” Khloe credited Coach Joe (aka Joël Bouraïma) for the help in “sculpting my back and arms.” The fitness trainer also posted Khloe’s progress on their Instagram, sharing a photo of the Revenge Body host’s back and arm. “[Khloe], you can be proud of this one!!” Joe captioned the topless photo of Khloe. “I LOVE IT.”

Whether or not this leads to an arms (and back) race between Khloe and Tristan remains to be seen. However, the two probably won’t be working out together anytime soon. Tristan is still dealing with the fallout of fathering a child with Maralee Nicols. After denying that the boy was his, Tristan confirmed the paternity on Jan. 3. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote, adding how he “apologize(s) to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” Tristan also named Khloe, saying she didn’t “deserve this” drama. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. … I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan is well aware that Khloe is “done with him for now,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Tristan knows he “disappointed her and her family, and he’s not sure if there’s anything left to be done at this point.” Tristan will likely “lay low for a bit” while sorting out his personal and professional life. On top of the drama with Khloe and raising their daughter, True Thompson, Tristan will be without a team at the end of the 2022 season. His deal with the Kings is up this year, and he reportedly told Maraliee Nicols he was planning to retire after this season.