Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Sculpted Back Muscles In New Gym Selfies

Khloe Kardashian is flexing for the ‘gram — literally! The reality star is showing off some serious back and shoulder muscles in a recent impressive photo.

Khloe Kardashian is some serious #fitspo! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted back-to-back shots to her Instagram on Feb. 1, showing off her fitness progress on her upper back and shoulders. “About 3 months apart,” Khloe captioned the post which displayed a current photo compared to another (still very fit!) shot from months ago. “[L]et’s go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms,” she completed the caption, tagging her personal trainer for his help in her fitness journey.

Khloe showed off her amazing figure with a strappy black sports bra, tight black workout pants and black training gloves to help with her hands while lifting.

Khloe also looked more stunning than ever in another recent Instagram post, seemingly shading her ex, Tristan Thompson, amid his paternity scandal. The reality star, 37, seemingly shaded her ex, 30, with a new social media post on Jan. 27 about “betrayal.” The Good American founder posted a few pics to Instagram showing herself looking gorgeous while posing behind the wheel inside her car.

She captioned the snapshots, “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.” The seemingly shady post came just days after Tristan spent time with a mystery woman at a club in Milwaukee.

Khloe not only had incredible glam for the series of shots, she also had on a stylish outfit from her sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line. The mother of True, 3, tagged makeup artist Ash K Holm and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons to credit their beauty work. Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, notably commented a string of black and white heart emojis.

Tristan and Khloe have been broken up since spring 2021, after Tristan had sex with Texas trainer Maralee Nicols during his 30th birthday celebration. Maralee gave birth to a baby boy on December 2, and a subsequent paternity test proved that the child is indeed Tristan’s. The pro athlete publicly confirmed the paternity results on Instagram and issued an apology directly to Khloe. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote.