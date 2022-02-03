Candace Cameron Bure Shares Her Final Texts With Bob Saget After ‘Little Tiff’

Candace Cameron Bure opened up on the Today Show about her final text conversation with the late Bob Saget after a ‘little tiff’: ‘I don’t ever want to lose this’

For Full-House star Candace Cameron Bure, 45, membership in the beloved Tanner family extended off-screen and for decades after filming, especially when it came to her relationship with on-screen father Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. In an interview with the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb, Candace read aloud the heartwarming final text conversation she shared with Bob two weeks before his death after Candace said the two got into a “little tiff” about dinner plans.

“I love you. My mom loved you too.” –@candacecbure shares her last texts with her friend and former co-star Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/zU6VGtTShV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2022

When Hoda asked Candace about her final interaction with Bob, she swiftly went to pull out her phone and share their conversation verbatim, although she admitted every time she opens their texts she fears she’ll accidentally delete them. “It scares me so much,” Candace shared tearfully, “because I don’t ever want to lose this.” Candace recalled that the pair had gotten into a “little tiff” over dinner plans after Bob’s flight was delayed and they were unable to meet. But the next day in what Candace called “classic Bob fashion,” he sent her a “pages long” text apologizing for his crankiness and expressing his love for her. “You’re like my favorite person on my earth,” Candace read from Bob’s texts. “I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible.” Bob made Candace “laugh out loud” by comparing his behavior to his late mother Rosalyn “Dolly” Saget‘s, who Bob also sweetly reminded Candace “loved you too.”

Since Bob’s tragic death, Candace has been honoring him in many ways, even rocking a “Hug Like Bob Saget” sweatshirt. She reunited with her Full-House family on Jan. 14, including co-stars John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and Dave Coulier, at Bob’s California home before a private funeral service. Though TV’s favorite family has lost their loving patriarch, Candace and her co-stars are proving that their bond lasts beyond a lifetime.