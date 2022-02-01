Britney Spears Dances To Selena Gomez’s ‘Bad Liar’ In A Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears is getting cheeky — in her short shorts and her Instagram caption — as she dances to fellow pop star Selena Gomez’s hit ‘Bad Liar.’

Who’s a “Bad Liar” in the Spears family? That’s the topic du jour, and Britney Spears is playing around with that idea in a recent Instagram video, dancing to the Selena Gomez hit. “Me and the song Bad Liar,” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption, adding a slew of rolling eyes emoji. “How appropriate is that ???”

For the video, Brit showed off her unmatched physique, sporting a white, tie-dyed sports bra/crop top and skimpy black booty shorts as she spun and danced around. The “Stronger” pop star exhibited her epic dance moves in the clip, showing she’s just as skilled as when she first started off in the biz as a teen.

The post — and its not-so-subtle caption — comes after the “Baby One More Time” singer slammed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears as her tell-all book Things I Should Have Said continues to fly off book shelves. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney mimicked her sister’s new title as a “National best seller,” writing, “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!” She exclaimed. “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bullshit !!!”

Included in the post were clips from daytime talk shows The Real and The Talk discussing the sibling rivalry as the respective co-hosts sided with the Brit, sayin how her sister shouldn’t have published the book. The “Gimme More” singer thanked the “real soul sisters” for “telling it like it is,” wishing more people would speak out. Britney then referenced the alleged lies Jamie Lynn made up about her Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas.

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!” she continued in her heated caption, after sarcastically congratulating the “best seller.” “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!!” She concluded with a very clear message to her sister, writing, “You are scum, Jamie Lynn.