‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Celebrates 14-Lb. Weight Loss — Before & After Photos

Shannon Beador took to Instagram to show her weight results in a flattering T-shirt and leggings after ‘eating clean’ and ‘exercising’ for the ‘last few months.’

Shannon Beador, 57, is embracing her fit appearance in her latest social media photo! The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a full body selfie that showed off her 14-Lb weight loss as she wore a black T-shirt and leggings. She also wore a black and yellow baseball cap and had her long blonde hair down.

The reality beauty shared the secrets to her trimmer figure in the caption for her post, which was made public on Jan. 31.

“Have spent the last few months eating clean, exercising, taking @realforrealcuisine Mineral-Aid Nightly for detoxification, and have finally balanced my hormones! 🎉 Today I am down 14 pounds with just a little more to go! 👊 I lift up my shirt to show in my story… 😳,” the caption read.

Shannon’s followers were excited to comment on her new pic and they were nothing but sweet. “You look amazing Shannon!,” one follower exclaimed while another shared how “proud” they are of her. Others asked her about her hormone balance and some left heart-eyed emojis.

In addition to posting on her Instagram page, Shannon posted about her weight loss to her story and it revealed a better look. The beauty had her T-shirt pulled up to reveal a black tank top underneath, which helped to show more of the pounds she shed.

Before she wowed people with her latest pics, Shannon shared a video of the exercise routine she does earlier this month. It also showed her strutting her stuff and flashing her confidence in a black one-piece swimsuit. In the caption for the post, she thanked her fitness coach Paulina Stein for “motivating me to bust my ass with early morning workouts!”