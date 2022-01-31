John F. Kennedy’s Grandson Jack, 29, Graduates From Harvard: Photos of Celebration

Caroline Kennedy’s son finished law school and commemorated his very special achievement with a plate of yummy-looking cupcakes.

Cue “Pomp and Circumstance.” Jack Schlossberg just finished law school at Harvard University! The 29-year-old graduate celebrated his achievement on Saturday January 29 with a series of photos on Instagram of his small (but still special) celebration! The graduate, whose mom is Caroline Kennedy and grandfather is late President John F. Kennedy, looked ready to snack on some cupcakes.

Jack made a funny face, while he held up a cupcake with Harvard’s symbol printed on the icing. The plate also hada few more yummy-looking desserts with graduation caps on top of them. He sported a t-shirt that read “JDMBALFG,” which was also how he captioned the photos (maybe he was speechless that he was finally finished)! Jack also shared what looked-like a throwback photo of himself in a library with a face mask and backpack on. He also posted a photo of his banner congratulating him on his graduation .

Other than being a Harvard grad, Jack is also Caroline Schlossberg’s only son and JFK’s only grandson. He has two older sister Tatiana, 31, and Rose, 33. Jack has shown plenty of interest in both following in his family’s political legacy as well as dabbling in some on-screen acting. Back in 2018, he made his TV debut with a role in a one-off episode of Blue Bloods, via IMDb. Despite his brush with the entertainment world, he’ll probably put his law degree to good use. While he was a student at Yale in 2012, he admitted to wanting to get into politics during a CNN interview. “Politics definitely interests me. I’m most interested in public service. I think that’s something that I got from being part of my family, which is such an honor,” he said at the time.

Other than studying, Jack has also been active in his family’s “Profiles in Courage” awards that they give out each year. In 2019, he presented House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with an award and called her the “most important woman in American political history.” For the 2020 edition of the awards, he celebrated frontline workers who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.