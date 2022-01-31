See Pics

John F. Kennedy’s Grandson Jack, 29, Graduates From Harvard: Photos of Celebration

Jack Schlossberg
CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jack Schlossberg, grandson of the late former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, arrives at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before 2018 Profile in Courage award ceremony, in Boston Profile in Courage Award, Boston, USA - 20 May 2018
Jack Schlossberg, grandson of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, addresses an audience during a 2018 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, in Boston. Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu was presented with the award for his leadership in removing Confederate memorials in his city Profile in Courage Award, Boston, USA - 20 May 2018
Jack Schlossberg, Bob Inglis Jack Schlossberg, left, grandson of for President John F. Kennedy, presents former U.S Rep. Bob Inglis, R-S.C., right, with the 2015 Profile in Courage Award, at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum, in Boston. Inglis was awarded the prize for reversing his position on climate change Profile In Courage Award, Boston, USA
Jack Schlossberg Jack Schlossberg speaks before presenting the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, . The award was presented to Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy for his vocal support of refugee resettlement Profile In Courage Award, Boston, USA View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Caroline Kennedy’s son finished law school and commemorated his very special achievement with a plate of yummy-looking cupcakes.

Cue “Pomp and Circumstance.” Jack Schlossberg just finished law school at Harvard University! The 29-year-old graduate celebrated his achievement on Saturday January 29 with a series of photos on Instagram of his small (but still special) celebration! The graduate, whose mom is Caroline Kennedy and grandfather is late President John F. Kennedylooked ready to snack on some cupcakes.

Jack made a funny face, while he held up a cupcake with Harvard’s symbol printed on the icing. The plate also hada few more yummy-looking desserts with graduation caps on top of them. He sported a t-shirt that read “JDMBALFG,” which was also how he captioned the photos (maybe he was speechless that he was finally finished)! Jack also shared what looked-like a throwback photo of himself in a library with a face mask and backpack on. He also posted a photo of his banner congratulating him on his graduation .

Other than being a Harvard grad, Jack is also Caroline Schlossberg’s only son and JFK’s only grandson. He has two older sister Tatiana, 31, and Rose, 33. Jack has shown plenty of interest in both following in his family’s political legacy as well as dabbling in some on-screen acting. Back in 2018, he made his TV debut with a role in a one-off episode of Blue Bloods, via IMDb. Despite his brush with the entertainment world, he’ll probably put his law degree to good use. While he was a student at Yale in 2012, he admitted to wanting to get into politics during a CNN interview. “Politics definitely interests me.  I’m most interested in public service.  I think that’s something that I got from being part of my family, which is such an honor,” he said at the time.

Jack Schlossberg celebrated his graduation from Harvard with tasty treats. (CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg and Tatiana Schlossberg Kennedy Center Honors Gala Dinner, Washington DC, America - 06 Dec 2014
Jack Schlossberg, center, with Caroline Kennedy, introduces Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the recipient of the 2019 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston Profile in Courage Award, Boston, USA - 19 May 2019
Tatiana Schlossberg Tatiana Schlossberg granddaughter of President J.F. Kennedy makes a short speech during a ceremony at the JFK memorial at Runnymede, England, . A short ceremony took place at the JFK memorial which overlooks the site of the signing go the Magna Carta in 1215. November 22, 2013 will be the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas Britain JFK Anniversary, London, United Kingdom

Other than studying, Jack has also been active in his family’s “Profiles in Courage” awards that they give out each year. In 2019, he presented House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with an award and called her the “most important woman in American political history.”  For the 2020 edition of the awards, he celebrated frontline workers who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

 