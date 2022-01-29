Kesha Debuts Brunette Bob Hair Makeover — Before & After Photos

Kesha took to Instagram to share a brand new photo of herself rocking a stylish new ‘haircut’ and hair color that’s quite a departure from her usual blonde locks and freshly manicured nails.

Kesha, 34, got her fans’ attention on Jan. 27 when she posted a gorgeous eye-catching photo. The singer rocked a chin-length bob of much darker locks as well as a natural-looking manicure in the close-up snapshot. Her hand tattoo was also on full display as she posed with her fingers up to her lips and gave a serious look to the camera.

“Haircut n nails n sh*t ✨,” Kesha captioned the post, which was met with a lot of kind responses from her followers. While some called her “beautiful,” others pointed out that the new hairstyle and color was “so cute.” One follower admitted they are “obsessed” with her hair and another shared that they “missed” the hair color on her.

Kesha’s new look comes after she previously showed off bright blonde hair for a long time. Although she regularly experiments with different hairstyles and colors, her lighter tresses are what a lot of people are used to. Her new pic, however, proves she can still look incredible no matter what shade she’s owning at the time.

On Jan. 21, Kesha gave a different glimpse of her dark hair, leading us to believe she’s had the darker color for more than a week. In a pic she posted on that day, she was laying down while her brown strands framed her face and again, had one hand up to her mouth. “My fans are punk as f*ck. Keep telling them motherf*ckers what you want,” she wrote in the caption before adding several bloody knife emojis.

When Kesha’s not wowing people with her hair, she’s doing so with her confidence. In Nov., she shared a photo of herself posing while hanging from a tree with only a sarong draped over her. Her long blonde hair was down and hanging down her back and she looked up with a relaxed look on her face. “I’m not extra, you are,” she cheekily captioned the epic snapshot.