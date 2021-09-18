Kesha Sports White Daisy Dukes & A ‘Playboy’ Sweatshirt As She Flashes A Peace Sign — Photos

Kesha was spotted out on a grocery run, picking up a ‘Happy Birthday’ balloon and flashing a peace sign for the camera. See the pics!

Kesha cut a casual figure when she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles, a few days after concluding her Kesha Live tour. The “Tik Tok” singer, 34, donned a pair of white distressed daisy duke shorts, which she paired with a black sweatshirt reading ‘Playboy’. She also rocked a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, a colorful protective face mask, and black Vans, as she pulled her platinum tresses back into a bun.

She certainly had her hands full as she carried a small black backpack, a Ralph’s grocery bag and a giant Happy Birthday. Although her face was hidden behind the mask, she appeared to be in high spirits as she flashes a peace sign at the camera. Kesha said goodbye to fans, for now, as she performed the final show of her tour on September 12.

“LAST SHOW OF TOUR TONIGHT,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a behind the scenes clip.”omg omg omg can’t wait to see ur faces can’t believe this tour is over love u so much animals can’t wait to see u again soon !! ! !! !” Back in March 2021, Kesha announced that she was postponing the rest of her tour due coronavirus concerns.

“Animals, I have to accept the current situation and postpone my High Road tour,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m sorry :( I take an enormous amount of pride in making my shows a safe place for anyone no matter what, so with that in mind, my team is working hard to reschedule my tour for later in the year. Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the new shows and keep an eye on www.bitchimblessed.com for more information on the new dates, to be announced soon.”

Throughout the year, she put on some amazing mini-performances via social media. Although fans couldn’t see her live, she performed songs like her 2010 smash “Take It Off,” on TikTok. The only thing better would have been Kesha performing “Tik Tok,” on TikTok!