Katy Perry Rocks Sexy Burgundy Corset Top & Matching Bootleg Pants After ‘SNL’ Rehearsals

Ahead of her ‘SNL’ performance this coming weekend, Katy Perry is stepping out in NYC in a sexy burgundy outfit.

Sexy in red! Katy Perry sported a burgundy leather look on Thursday, Jan. 28, while out in NYC. The singer, who is currently rehearsing for her appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, paired the corset top with matching same-colored pants, also wore a fluffy black fur coat with the look, accessorizing the look with pointed-toe black heels. The “I Kissed a Girl” songstress also wore her signature dark black hair long and lightly tousled for the outing.

The singer, 37, is no stranger to wearing an amazing look. Most recently, on Jan. 19, she enjoyed a night out with fiancé Orlando Bloom,45 on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The singer and Pirates Of The Caribbean star met up in Aspen, Colorado for dinner with some friends at the sushi hotspot Mastuhisa while Katy had a night off from her Las Vegas residency. The “California Girls” singer rocked a suede dress, white blouse and matching suede cowboy boots.

In addition to her SNL rehearsals, the “Teenage Dream” singer is also currently slaying an array of fabulous costumes for her Las Vegas residency. She recently showed off some of the looks that she’s rocking on stage on Instagram. One of the stylish looks was a sexy peach corset tank top and the other one was a shiny chain crop top.

Although she’s been extremely busy performing as of late, the “Waking up in Vegas” singer has also been busy with her Daisy Dove. The family recently celebrated Orlando’s 45th birthday by grabbing dinner with friends at LA restaurant Mother Wolfe. “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” the loving mom wrote in a heartfelt message to him on Instagram. “thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”