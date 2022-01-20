Katy Perry Rocks Cowboy Boots With her Dress While Out With Orlando Bloom in Aspen

Katy Perry was channeling cowgirl chic as she and fiancé Orlando Bloom went to dinner at one of Aspen’s hottest sushi spots.

Katy Perry, 37, released her inner cowgirl while she enjoyed a night out with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45 on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The singer and Pirates Of The Caribbean star met up in Aspen for dinner with some friends at the sushi hotspot Mastuhisa while Katy had a night off from her Las Vegas residency. The “Waking Up In Vegas” singer rocked a suede dress, white blouse and matching suede cowboy boots.

This isn’t the first time that the “Teenage Dream” singer has rocked a cowboy boot. One of her most iconic looks of all time came from the American Country Music Awards in 2016. In homage to Dolly Parton, the American Idol judge rocked a metallic blue leather jacket and fringe skirt with fishnet tights. She gave the look a cotton candy effect by pairing it with a pink sweater crop top, pink star earrings and pink cow print cowboy boots. It was certainly a look to remember and likely one that made the Queen of Country proud.

The “Roar” singer has quite a passion for shoes. In fact, she has a shoe brand called Katy Perry Collection. She designs the shoes herself and her uniqueness and quirkiness certainly shine through the collection. She sometimes dubs Tuesday as “Shoesday Tuesday” and shows off some shoes from her collection on Instagram.

She is also currently slaying an array of fabulous costumes for her Las Vegas residency. She recently showed off some of the looks that she’s rocking on stage on Instagram. One of them is a sexy peach corset tank top and the other is a shiny chain crop top.

Just because she’s performing, it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have time for her husband and their baby girl Daisy Dove. They recently celebrated Orlando’s 45th birthday by grabbing dinner with friends at LA restaurant Mother Wolfe. “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” she wrote in a heartfelt message to him on Instagram. “thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”